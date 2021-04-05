Gura, A Livestreaming Platform Built For Learning Experiences, Lands Seed Stage Investment From Senior Media Executive

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual livestreaming platforms have not seen any slowdown during the last year. Gura, a livestreaming platform built for learning experiences, has announced a seed stage investment from Artin Nazarian, a seasoned Media executive, for an undisclosed amount. Nazarian's current post is in Global Strategy at the fastest growing streaming service in the world.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Artin Nazarian to our team. Not only does he have direct experience raising over $4M and building and exiting his own startup, but his strategic and well-rounded balance of product, brand, and business development make him a perfect fit for our future," says Marc Milberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Gura.

What makes Gura unique is their focus on the ability for anyone to be able to power up a live learning experience. Whether you are an author, creator, hobbyist, or expert, you're able to host a session about a topic of your choice to a remote audience and sell virtual tickets to attend. Separately, hosts have the ability to allocate a percentage of their earnings to a cause through the Gura platform, including but not limited to Climate Change, Black Lives Matter, Mental Health, and many more.

The announcement comes just before their targeted April 2021 launch.

