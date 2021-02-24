Gulliver Preparatory Breaks Ground On New Center For Student Life

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulliver Preparatory School is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking for a new Center for Student Life at its Marian C. Krutulis PK-8 Campus.

This 60,000 square foot facility will be at the heart of student life and learning. It will house a gymnasium, a performing arts and assembly space, a dining hall and meeting space, flexible labs, next generation classrooms, and more.

"From our school's founding almost 100 years ago to today, Gulliver is built on a history of innovation and transformation," said President Cliff Kling. "We're excited to announce the groundbreaking of this transformative building which will give our students incredible new opportunities to explore, pioneer, and develop their talents."

Gulliver's culture of philanthropy has made this building project possible. Support includes a lead gift of $5 million - the largest gift in school history. The total cost of the Center for Student Life is just over $40 million.

"I am extremely grateful to our Board of Trustees and for the generosity of our donors whose financial support has enabled this project," said Board Chair Vincent Signorello. "Gulliver's future has never been brighter."

The Center for Student Life is the first significant new building to be constructed as part of the school's recently completed master plan and is part of the school's long-term plan to consolidate its four academic campuses into two campuses.

Working with campus neighbors, the broader community, and public officials, Gulliver obtained municipal approval for its master plans at both the PK-8 Campus and Upper School Campus. For the Upper School Campus, a historic land-swap transaction closed in 2019 with Crossbridge Church will make possible a unified, comprehensive campus master plan.

Established in 1926, Gulliver Preparatory School is a 501(c)(3) private, non-profit, independent, coeducational, nonsectarian day school serving 2,200 students in grades PK-12. The school's mission is to create an academic community devoted to educational excellence, with a personal touch, that fulfills each student's potential.

