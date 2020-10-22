Gulf Energy Information Introduces Hydrogen Data With New Platform

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Energy Information—a leading provider of media, technical information and market intelligence services for the international energy industry—launches today Global Energy Infrastructure (GEI), a comprehensive new dataset covering projects across the energy industry.

"Global Energy Infrastructure is the most completely integrated source for global midstream and downstream oil and gas content, renewables and hydrogen datasets," Paul Rodden, Director, Data, said. "During these times where technology has leaped forward faster than ever expected, it is more vital than ever to have complete datasets covering more than oil and gas. Renewables and hydrogen datasets are critical in understanding how the energy utilization transition is happening globally."

The service equips subscribers with detailed project data for key industry segments, including hydrogen, renewable energy, downstream, midstream, and LNG. With researchers based in Asia, Europe and North America, the service also covers the latest project news in an easy-to-digest, accessible format.

GEI's hydrogen data includes details on more than 1,300 locations throughout the globe and consists of both large-scale projects and downstream hydrogen utilization. The service will cover Green, Blue Brown, Grey, Yellow, and Turquoise along with designations for transportation, industry, biomass, and research.

This is the only commercially available hydrogen dataset covering the industry in detail. When paired with the other datasets captured and available in Global Energy Infrastructure, deep analytics and insights on the status of the international energy landscape can be gained. These data tables along with research content makes GEI the best source for global Midstream, Downstream, LNG, Renewables, and Hydrogen available today.

For more information about GEI visit globalenergyinfrastructure.com.

ABOUT GULF ENERGY INFORMATIONFor more than 100 years, Gulf Energy Information has been the leading provider of business and technical knowledge for the global oil and gas industry. Since its formation in 1916, the company has evolved from a single publication— The Oil Weekly, which was dedicated to upstream activity in the Gulf Coast area of the United States—to a diversified media and market intelligence company. Gulf produces the oil and gas industry's leading publications: World Oil , Hydrocarbon Processing , Gas Processing & LNG , Petroleum Economist and Pipeline & Gas Journal. In addition, Gulf also produces datasets ( Construction Boxscore and Energy Web Atlas) containing in-depth project and facility data.

