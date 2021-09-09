Gulf Data International & FaceTec Sign A Collaboration Agreement With Digital Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Data International (gDi), a leading IT solutions provider and systems integrator in the MENA region and FaceTec, a global leader in 3D face authentication software, signed a collaboration agreement with Digital Dubai to collaborate on Artificial Intelligence applications in biometric face verification technology.

gDi, founded in 1983, is a highly respected technology integrator providing services in the MENA region.

"gDi is proud to have partnered with FaceTec, the global leader in 3D Face Authentication technology," said Omar Atta, CCO of gDi. "FaceTec provides its enhanced security process, which is now becoming a new industry standard in the modern technology sector, to a worldwide list of prestigious clients. Collaborating with FaceTec to bring their solution to this region will finally allow biometric authentication to flourish as it should, ensuring the market will be using the best technologies available to maintain its high-security standards while greatly enhancing the user experience. Digital Dubai is considered a global leader in both technology implementation and citizen satisfaction, and acts as a major pillar in overseeing the constant growth of Dubai. Collaborating with Digital Dubai on such an important solution is truly special as they are one of the globe's spearheads in innovation," continued Atta. "FaceTec's solution will enable some of the great use cases that have been designed to come to life throughout the region, as organizations will finally have the confidence needed in their authentication provider."

To meet the very high standards for this level of user authentication, exceptionally strong and reliable biometric authentication technology is a requirement.

"We are so happy to be working with gDi, such a highly-regarded organization in the MENA region," said Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec. "Digital Dubai requires their solutions to consistently demonstrate exceptional performance and value, and we are honored to have been chosen over dozens of other vendors from around the world to be one of their technology partners for the important, forward-thinking undertaking they have planned for the city"

About Gulf Data International

gDi is a pioneer in digital transformation and automating businesses in the MENA region since its establishment in the UAE in 1983. This IT solutions provider and systems integrator identifies advanced technology opportunities using AI and other emerging technologies for regional organizations in verticals like the public sector, banking, healthcare, and oil & gas, to better their functional capabilities. It delivers solutions in systems integration, enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, and systems development. It also delivers vertical solutions in transport management, manufacturing, asset management, and waste management.

Having successfully implemented hundreds of projects all over the Middle East, their team of consultants, project managers, and developers are experienced professionals who combine a solid technology foundation with an in-depth understanding of business processes. gDi services are dedicated to 100% customer satisfaction. It does this through a series of full project life-cycle services including project management, planning, analysis, design, construction testing, deployment and post deployment support.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit www.gdi-me.com. For inquiries, please contact gDi at gulfdata@gdi.ae.

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013, with staff in the United States, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the leading provider of 3D Face Verification and Authentication software. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition,and age estimation technology biometrically binds the unique, live, 3D user to their personal account, creating a secure chain of trust for mobile and web applications.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit www.FaceTec.com . For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at JohnW@FaceTec.com.

About FaceTec 3D Face Authentication

FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Authentication is fast becoming the global standard in onboarding, KYC, and ongoing authentication, and stops ID fraud and unauthorized access for tens-of-millions of users on six continents for many of the world's leading organizations in IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain-cryptocurrency, e-voting, and more.

FaceTec's 3D Face Authentication Platform features:

100% software, for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate of 1-in-12.8M FAR at less than 1-percent FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps ™ from standard 2D cameras

$100,000 Spoof Bounty Program & Levels 1&2 Certified Liveness Detection

Spoof Bounty Program & Levels 1&2 Certified Liveness Detection Unshareable, unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating a honeypot

IDV dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication & fraudulent user lists

World-leading 1-in-500,000 FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Free anonymous age estimation and age checks with every 3D Liveness Check

Free 2D single-frame Liveness Checks for semi-supervised scenarios

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time, real-world user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can access the FaceTec Demo Apps from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android and any PC with a webcam, and FaceTec Developer Accounts are available for free at dev.facetec.com .

About Liveness.com

Created as an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media and regulators, www.Liveness.com provides a comprehensive history of Presentation Attack Detection, Camera Bypasses and Template Tampering, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

Digital Dubai

Digital Dubai was established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President & Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, in June 2021 to develop and oversee the implementation of policies and strategies that govern all matters related to Dubai's information technology, data, digital transformation, and cyber-security.

Digital Dubai brings together the expertise of four entities - Dubai Electronic Security Center, Dubai Statistics Center, Dubai Data Establishment, Smart Dubai Government Establishment, - to ensure the city collaboratively achieves the vision of the city's leadership to make Dubai a globally leading digital economy.

The entity has been entrusted with four key tasks - accelerate digital transformation of the city through strategic partnerships with governments and private sector entities, increase the Emirate's digital economy contribution to the city's GDP, build and develop digital competencies of national talent, and, maintain and develop Dubai's digital wealth whilst accelerating Dubai's cybersecurity efforts.

