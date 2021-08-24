Gujarat State Police Joins The Axon Network With Largest Body-Worn Camera Rollout In India

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the Gujarat State Police will equip officers throughout Gujarat, India with 10,350 body-worn cameras and Axon's digital evidence management solution.

Gujarat State Police will also deploy a portion of the cameras with Axon's real-time situational awareness software, Respond for Devices, which gives supervisors access to location-mapping and live streaming, providing visibility into evolving situations to inform decisions about resourcing and back-up.

"The state of Gujarat, India is leading the way in innovation by equipping officers with the latest policing technology," says Nathan Sawtell, Axon's Managing Director for Asia Pacific. "Gujarat Police is the first agency in India to adopt technology that integrates body-worn cameras with a digital evidence management platform. With this solution, Gujarat Police will be able to easily manage, store and retrieve digital evidence while maintaining a full audit trail. We look forward to continuing this partnership with the state of Gujarat and expanding Axon's presence in India."

"With the introduction of body-worn cameras and a digital evidence management solution, we will significantly enhance our policing capability across the state of Gujarat," says Mr. Narasimha Komar IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Planning & Modernization) Gujarat State Police.

Axon is thrilled to be partnering with the Gujarat State Police as it leads the way for Axon technology in India. In early 2020, Gujarat State Police became the first major police agency in India to deploy TASER devices. Axon is committed to expanding its presence internationally and providing market-leading technology to public safety.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 254,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

