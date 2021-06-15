Guild Education Launches Advisory Board With Leaders From Business & Education

DENVER, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Education, the leading education and upskilling platform, announced a new Advisory Board that brings together a broad array of leaders from business and education to support the company's mission and drive key insights.

Guild's Advisory Board brings together a diverse group of leaders to harness insights that will allow Guild to better serve its stakeholders, including America's workforce, the country's largest employers, and the most innovative and high-quality academic and learning providers.

"Our Advisory Board will help drive insights into the future of work and future of learning and, most importantly, help us better serve our key stakeholders, including our students," said Rachel Carlson, Guild Education CEO & Co-Founder."This is an incredible group — with a breadth and depth of knowledge across business, education and technology. We're looking forward to working with them and learning from them as we advance our mission of unlocking opportunity for America's workforce through education and upskilling."

The top leaders at the forefront of innovation for students in the community college system and HBCUs are supporting Guild because of the company's focus on equitable student outcomes and economic mobility for diverse populations. Guild's innovative model enables working adult learners to attend high-quality institutions debt-free. The Advisory Board members include:

Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell , President, Spelman College

, President, Geoffrey Canada , President, Harlem Children's Zone

, President, Harlem Children's Zone Randi Cosentino , Former Chief Academic Officer, Guild Education

, Former Chief Academic Officer, Guild Education Christine Deputy , Chief People Officer, Pinterest

, Chief People Officer, Pinterest Rob Lauber , Former Chief Learning Officer, McDonald's

, Former Chief Learning Officer, McDonald's Paul LeBlanc , President, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU)

, President, (SNHU) John McKernan , Former Governor of Maine and Chairman and CEO, McKernan Enterprises

, Former Governor of and Chairman and CEO, Deanna Mulligan , Former CEO of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

, Former CEO of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America Kevin Oakes , CEO, Institute for Corporate Productivity

, CEO, Institute for Corporate Productivity Eloy Oakley , Chancellor, California Community Colleges

, Chancellor, California Community Colleges Carol Quillen , President, Davidson College

, President, Matt Schuyler , Chief Brand Officer , Hilton and Chair of the Board of Trustees, Penn State University

, Chief , Hilton and Chair of the Board of Trustees, Lisa Sherman , CEO & President, Ad Council

, CEO & President, Ad Council Michael Sorrell , President, Paul Quinn College

, President, Brittany Stich , Co-Founder, Guild Education

, Co-Founder, Guild Education Sara Martinez Tucker , Former Under Secretary of Education at the U.S. Department of Education

About Guild EducationGuild Education is on a mission to unlock opportunity for America's workforce through education and upskilling. A certified B-Corp, founded to bridge the gap between education and employment for the 88 million working adults in the U.S. in need of upskilling for the future of work, Guild is an education platform that upskills workers and prepares companies for the future. Guild's industry-leading technology platform allows the nation's largest employers — including Walmart, The Walt Disney Company and Chipotle — to offer strategic education and upskilling to their employees. Guild connects them to a learning marketplace of the nation's best universities and learning providers, from institutions like Oregon State University, Historically Black Colleges and Universities like Paul Quinn College, community colleges like Rio Salado College, Southern New Hampshire University and eCornell, as well as certificates in technical skills like Salesforce Administration and GoogleIT — with tuition paid by the company. Guild serves working learners from all 50 states, including 54% who are students of color and 56% who are female. Guild's payments and technology platform, curated learning marketplace, and advanced education and career coaching come together to help working adult learners advance in their education and career, debt-free. For more information, visit https://www.guildeducation.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guild-education-launches-advisory-board-with-leaders-from-business--education-301312054.html

SOURCE Guild Education