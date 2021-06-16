Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards For Claims In EMEA

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ClaimCenter has been named a winner of three awards in Celent's P&C Claims Systems Vendors in EMEA, 2021 Edition.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) - Get Report, the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ClaimCenter has been named a winner of three awards in Celent's P&C Claims Systems Vendors in EMEA, 2021 Edition. ClaimCenter was recognised as the top solution amongst the 20 core claims solutions evaluated, in the Breadth of Functionality, Customer Base, and Depth of Customer Service categories. An extract from the report can be read here.

"The key story with the release of Aspen is the step change in how InsuranceSuite will be delivered to customers. In addition to the cloud investment and the push towards Guidewire Cloud services, there is the increased cadence of releases - perhaps the greatest change to ClaimCenter in its lifetime," said Craig Beattie, senior analyst, Celent, and report author. "Overall, ClaimCenter remains the strongest performing claims system in the European market."

"We are honoured to receive this recognition from Celent," said Laurent Fontaine, group vice president, Sales - EMEA, Guidewire Software. "ClaimCenter brings together compelling core claims functionality with digital engagement, embedded analytics, and a dynamically evolving ecosystem of partners and insurtechs, and powers the claims management operations of hundreds of insurance customers globally, with 60+ in EMEA. As always, we are grateful to all our customers, and particularly those who took part in this report."

The award for the leading solution in the "Breadth of Functionality" category is based on various criteria, including functions and features in the base offering, in-production lines of business and number of deployments for each, countries where the system is live, and user experience. The award for the leading solution in the "Customer Base" category considers the number of live insurers using the system for personal, commercial, or specialty lines of business, and new client momentum. The award for the best solution in the "Depth of Customer Service" category reflects the size of professional services and support team in the region, and the post-implementation experiences of insurers.

