Guidewire Receives Three XCelent Awards For Policy Administration In EMEA

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) - Get Report, the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that PolicyCenter has again been named an XCelent Awards winner in Celent's P&C Policy Administration Systems in EMEA: 2021 XCelent Awards, Powered by Vendor Match report. PolicyCenter was acknowledged as the top solution from 41 policy administration solutions evaluated in the Breadth of Functionality, Customer Base, and Depth of Service categories. An extract from the report can be read here.

"Guidewire PolicyCenter continues to be one of the leading policy administration systems - as evidenced by its upgraded UI, various usable improvements, and its introduction of the Advanced Product Designer component," said Craig Beattie, senior analyst, Celent, and report author. "Guidewire is actively and continually investing in PolicyCenter which is beneficial to the P&C Insurance community."

"We are honoured that Celent has once again recognised the strength of our platform, and are grateful to all our customers, especially those who participated in this report," said Keith Stonell, managing director - EMEA, Guidewire. "At Guidewire, it is our ongoing commitment to innovate and enrich our platform to support our customers and ensure their success; and we regard these awards as a testament to the collaborative efforts within the Guidewire community towards our continuous improvement."

The XCelent Functionality Award for the leading solution in the "Breadth of Functionality" category is based on various criteria, including functions and features in the base offering, in-production lines of business and number of deployments for each, countries where the system is live, and user experience. The XCelent Award for the leading solution in the "Customer Base" category considers the number of customers in production with the respective policy administration system for personal, commercial, or specialty lines of business, and new client momentum in the EMEA region. The XCelent Service Award for the best solution in the "Depth of Service" category reflects the size of professional services and support team in the region, and post-implementation experiences of insurers.

