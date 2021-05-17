GuideWell Welcomes Rasesh Thakkar To Board Of Directors

JACKSONVILLE , Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) today announced that Rasesh "Sesh" Thakkar has been named to the company's board of directors.

JACKSONVILLE ,Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) today announced that Rasesh "Sesh" Thakkar has been named to the company's board of directors. Thakkar currently serves as Senior Managing Director of Tavistock Group where he has served for more than 25 years.

Thakkar's exceptional international business career spans several continents and multiple industries, including life sciences, financial services and real estate and leisure services. His areas of expertise include mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning and operations, and executive management.

He is regarded as one of the main visionaries behind Orlando's Lake Nona Medical City, a premier location for medical care, research and education and home to several health industry facilities including the GuideWell Innovation Center.

"Sesh is considered a trailblazer who has a passion for fueling innovation, collaboration and economic vitality," said John Ramil chair of GuideWell's board of directors. "His extensive experience in finance and corporate development will bring tremendous value to our board as we look toward the future and evolve as a health solutions company."

"We are pleased to have such an accomplished leader join our board, said Pat Geraghty, president and CEO of GuideWell and Florida Blue. "Sesh's creativity and forward-thinking vision combined with his collaborative leadership approach will serve us well as we continue to meet our customer's needs and deliver on our mission of helping people and communities achieve better health."

Thakkar's civic leadership includes serving on the Board and Governors Council of the Orlando Economic Partnership and on the Boards of Tavistock Foundation, Florida Council of 100 and Tampa Electric Company (TECO) which also owns Peoples Gas Company.

He is also a founding trustee of the Greater Orlando Chamber of Commerce and BioOrlando and was the Inaugural Chairman of the Governors Council of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Orlando.

Thakkar was born in Africa ( Kenya) and was raised there until the age of 13 when he moved to the U.S. as a first-generation immigrant to complete his education.

Thakkar was appointed to the board, effective May 10, 2021. He will stand for election to a three-year term at the annual meeting of members in December.

About GuideWellGuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; GuideWell Connect, a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; GuideWell Source, a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; PopHealthCare, a leader in risk adjustment and population care management; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidewell-welcomes-rasesh-thakkar-to-board-of-directors-301292657.html

SOURCE GuideWell