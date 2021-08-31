GuideStone Capital Management To Incorporate Impact Into Every Aspect Of The Business, Starting With Global Impact Fund

GuideStone Capital Management®, LLC ($17.6B AUM) is pleased to formally announce its Global Impact Fund (NASDAQ: GGIIX) in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of GuideStone Funds ®.

GuideStone Capital Management®, LLC ($17.6B AUM) is pleased to formally announce its Global Impact Fund (NASDAQ: GGIIX) in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of GuideStone Funds ®. This actively managed faith-based fund seeks to invest in both public and private markets and provides the opportunity to own investments and organizations working to support disadvantaged, underserved global communities in need. The fund, which aims to bring about a positive impact on the world while generating positive returns, aligns with GuideStone's expanded core mission of using its platform to not only screen out negative investments but to also make positive change and support the growth of God's Kingdom through their investment product offerings and all other aspects of their business.

GGIIX is comprised of 180 holdings and has $174.0M AUM as of June 30, 2021. The fund's holdings, which range across a wide array of important sectors of the economy — including technology, health care and consumer businesses — showcase organizations and investments that are foundationally centered around philosophies of the sanctity of life and spreading the gospel, human dignity and advancement, and the stewardship of God's creation.

Investment examples within the fund include a mortgage-backed security comprised of home mortgages for women with low-to-moderate incomes, a multinational organization that seeks to provide underprivileged communities abroad with greater access to technology, and a municipal bond backing a large community college district in which two-thirds of the student body comes from a low-income, food or housing insecure background. In addition, the fund owns bonds that fund Christian schools and universities.

"We have always affirmed our faith-based approach with the investments we've excluded in our other funds. Through our new impact fund and enhanced process, we are underscoring our commitment to that approach while proactively investing in securities and organizations committed to making a difference in the world," explains David Spika, president and chief investment officer of GuideStone Capital Management. "We believe impact investing is the next frontier for our organization. It allows us to take the next step through our product offerings to actively invest in organizations that do good across the globe while we promote the growth of God's Kingdom."

The impact fund will join the complex of GuideStone's 23 other mutual funds and be actively managed by David Spika, Brandon Pizzurro, Director of Public Investments, and Tim Bray, Director of Alternative Investments.

"Now, more than ever, investors aren't solely interested in returns; they want to ensure their investments are doing good in addition to doing well. Investors are eager to work with institutions and invest in organizations having a substantial impact on the lives of individuals and communities worldwide. Every single holding in GGIIX is intentional and has a meaningful positive impact on the world," says Spika.

GGIIX and GGIYX, the institutional share class, formally launched on January 29, 2021. For more information on the fund, visit: https://www.guidestonefunds.com/Impact.

About GuideStone Capital Management

GuideStone Capital Management serves as adviser to the award-winning GuideStone Funds. Investment options are made available to individual and institutional investors and to participants in GuideStone's retirement plans. GuideStone Capital Management utilizes an active, manager-of-managers to provide our investors with strategic access to the global financial markets. This enables individual and institutional investors to build well-diversified portfolios to meet their unique return objectives and risk tolerances. Find out more at GuideStoneFunds.com .

Mutual fund investing involves risk, including the possible loss of money.

There can be no guarantee that any strategy (risk management or otherwise) will be successful. All investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss.

You should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the GuideStone Funds before investing. A prospectus with this and other information about the Funds may be obtained by calling 1-844-GS-FUNDS (1-844-473-8637) or downloading one at GuideStoneFunds.com/Funds. It should be read carefully before investing.

GuideStone Funds shares are distributed by Foreside Funds Distributors LLC, not an adviser affiliate. Foreside is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide investment advice.

Fund holdings are subject to change at any time and are not recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The U.S. Lipper Fund Award for Best Overall Small Fund Family is based on a review of 29 fund families for 2019 and based on risk-adjusted performance for the three-year period ended November 30, 2018.

In order to qualify for Lipper's Overall Small Fund Family Group Award, a fund family will need to have at least three distinct portfolios in each of the following asset classes: equity, bond and mixed-asset. An overall Group Award will be given to the fund family with the lowest average decile ranking of its respective asset class results based on the three-year Consistent Return measure of the eligible funds per asset class and group. The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure, is calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Lipper Fund Award. The Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Additional information is available at LipperFundAwards.com.

Group Award Methodology: For the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, a small fund family is defined as having assets of $76.8 billion or less.

Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, ©2019 Refinitiv. All rights reserved.

Impact Investing: The Fund's impact investing criteria could cause it to perform differently compared to funds that do not apply such criteria. Successful application of the Fund's impact investing strategy will depend upon the Adviser's and each sub-adviser's skill in properly identifying and analyzing impact investing issues. Investments made may not generate the amount of positive impact that was intended when the investment was made.

