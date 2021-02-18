GuideSpark Launches New Features To Help Enterprises Plan, Manage & Personalize Employee Communications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideSpark, the leader in change communications, today announced new features that enable companies to plan, coordinate and personalize employee communications across the enterprise to maximize campaign effectiveness, employee experience and business outcomes.

The new Communicate Planner and Event-Triggered Campaigns functionalities bring marketing automation-style coordination and personalization to internal enterprise communications to drive engagement and action.

The latest enhancements to GuideSpark Communicate Cloud® ensure company messages reach the right people at the right time without overwhelming employees with a deluge of information. Through more strategic campaign coordination and personalized, relevant messages, companies can make sure their messages cut through the noise and drive desired results.

Communication Experiences to Overcome Information Overload

Over the past year, the rapid acceleration of digital transformation and the overnight shift to remote work created a tidal wave of emails and other communication as companies scrambled to keep employees informed and engaged. Even before the pandemic struck, employees already received some 576 billion emails a year—34 billion of which were automatically trashed without being read or acted on.

Now with in-person meetings and watercooler conversations out of the picture, digital communication has exploded, leaving companies struggling to keep employees in the loop without contributing to their stress levels or overwhelming them.

GuideSpark solves that problem by providing a comprehensive employee communications platform that enables companies to orchestrate communications across the enterprise and personalize campaigns to create a better employee experience.

"We've heard from our customers how difficult it is for them to cut through the noise to reach and engage employees," said Keith Kitani, CEO of GuideSpark. "These new capabilities give employee communication teams the same planning and personalization tools marketing professionals have used for years to deliver effective, relevant and well-timed messages that drive behavior."

Visualize Communication from the Employees' Perspective with Communicate Planner

The new Communicate Planner functionality gives HR enterprise-wide visibility into the communication experience from employees' point of view by providing a single dashboard to visualize, manage and measure all campaigns across the organization.

In the intuitive calendar view, users can see all campaigns to identify any potential overlap or conflict, and easily reschedule messages to optimize employee engagement and outcomes. For example, HR can spot the potential for open enrollment notices to interfere with annual performance review campaigns and reschedule as needed. They can also view campaigns by employee group to identify message clusters and make immediate adjustments to avoid overwhelming the audience.

Event-Triggered Campaigns Save Time, Deliver Personalized Messages

The new Event-Triggered Campaigns tool is the first of its kind to automatically deliver the right message to employees at the right time based on 'moments that matter' in the employee lifecycle.

Through integration with HCM systems like WorkDay, UKG/Ultipro and many others, GuideSpark can now trigger a series of automated campaigns and experiences appropriate for any personnel change—such as a new hire, promotion, relocation, marriage or new baby, etc. This not only saves time and improves HR efficiency, but also makes sure nothing slips through the cracks and employees get relevant, personalized information when it matters most.

"Companies recognize that their employees are feeling stressed and overwhelmed. No employer wants to add to that burden, but it has never been more important to keep employees engaged and informed," said Brian 'Skip' Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "The key is being able to manage employee communications with the new features offered in GuideSpark Communicate Cloud®, that allow companies to take a much more holistic, personalized and employee-centric approach to communications that won't leave people feeling overwhelmed."

To learn more about how GuideSpark Communicate Cloud® enables change communications that drive successful business outcomes, visit https://www.guidespark.com/change-communications-software/.

About GuideSpark

GuideSpark is the leader in change communications. Our proven solution enables you to orchestrate data-driven communication experiences that cut through the noise, reach and engage employees, and ultimately drive program success. With over 1,000 enterprise customers and 12 years of experience, we make it simpler than ever before to manage, measure, and scale your communications to build a change-ready organization. https://www.guidespark.com

