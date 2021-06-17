Guidepoint Establishes New West Coast Hub In Greater Phoenix

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a leading global expert network, today announced plans to expand its West Coast operations with a new strategic office in the Greater Phoenix area. Beginning immediately, Guidepoint is hiring a number of full-time recruitment and client service staff to support its expanding customer base across the region. For those interested in applying, visit Guidepoint's Careers Page.

"Increasing opportunities among top-tier consulting firms, investment funds, and multinational corporations up and down the West Coast have led us to seek new, more scalable ways to expand our business," said Albert Sebag, CEO of Guidepoint. " Phoenix had everything we were looking for in a new hub — size, location, accessibility, quality candidates. We look forward to the competitive advantage the new office is sure to bring in supporting our clients."

Guidepoint is planning to hit the ground running in Arizona, with staffing expected to ramp up significantly in the latter half of the year. The team, led by Guidepoint veteran, John Stinson, is currently scouting locations for a permanent space.

''The incredible growth Guidepoint is experiencing is a direct result of the tremendously talented people who work here," Stinson says. "We believe that the strength of the Greater-Phoenix university system and the area's rapidly-evolving business environment will enable us to nurture the top-tier talent we'll need in order to continue delivering the outstanding service we're known for.''

"We're thrilled to welcome Guidepoint to the region. Greater Phoenix is the optimal location for any firm looking to scale as we have the requisite talent base, infrastructure, and a supportive community and business ecosystem that wants to help companies succeed," said Chris Camacho, president & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "Guidepoint will provide quality job opportunities for residents, adding to Arizona's position as number one in job growth nationally, and help bolster our robust service and business sector."

About GuidepointGuidepoint, a leading expert network, connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from their global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empowers our clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, enable in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and offer validation of qualitative insights. Our multinational client list includes many of the top consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies. For more information, visit www.guidepoint.com.

About the Greater Phoenix Economic CouncilThe Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), recently named the top economic development organization in the U.S. by the International Economic Development Council, works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. A data-driven regional economic development organization, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 170 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate to Greater Phoenix. Over the past 31 years GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping more than 850 companies, creating 154,000 jobs and $20.4 billion in capital investment. Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial-focused companies looking to thrive and scale in a vibrant, dynamic region. There is an undeniable spirit about Greater Phoenix; one rooted in strength, collaboration and resilience. Greater Phoenix is Greater Together. For more information about GPEC and how we can assist your businesses, visit www.gpec.org .

