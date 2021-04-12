Guidehouse Insights Ranks Ameresco Number One In Energy As A Service Leaderboard Report

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that Guidehouse Insights ranked them as number one in their 1Q 2021 Energy as a Service (EaaS) Leaderboard report.

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Report, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that Guidehouse Insights ranked them as number one in their 1Q 2021 Energy as a Service (EaaS) Leaderboard report. Ameresco was recognized for its ambitious vision for EaaS, expertise in technology solutions, track record of success across customer segments and ability to provide financing for EaaS projects.

To determine rankings, Guidehouse assessed the competitive landscape of EaaS solutions and how well different companies were positioned to address customer needs. Guidehouse estimates that the EaaS market is poised for a significant period of growth, expanding from $2.7 billion in 2021 to $27.2 billion by 2029. It notes that sustainability is becoming a priority for organizations across a variety of industries, including C&I, municipalities and education, as key stakeholders increasingly put pressure on organizations to report environmental impact awareness.

"Ameresco's position as a Leader in the EaaS market is supported by a strong track record of EaaS project execution across multiple customer segments and a comprehensive technology solution stack, including renewable natural gas, to address customer resilience and sustainability needs," said Sasha Wedekind, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights.

As a company dedicated to identifying and innovating cost-effective solutions for its customers, this announcement furthers Ameresco's commitment to "Doing Well by Doing Good." Over the years, the energy solutions company has built a reputation for delivering reliable and sustainable solutions that make it a leader in the EaaS space.

"Sustainability and resiliency have become an important focus for organizations across all markets," said George Sakellaris, Ameresco's founder, president and CEO. "It is critical we continue to work with customers to provide flexible financing solutions, including Energy as a Service, in order to help them develop and implement sustainable solutions that don't require capital spending. We transfer the risk, include guarantees, and enable them to demonstrate measurable carbon reduction."

Guidehouse's EaaS Leaderboard report includes profiles on 14 EaaS companies and ranks them according to strategy and execution scores. To view the report in full, visit https://guidehouseinsights.com/reports/guidehouse-insights-leaderboard-energy-as-a-service.

