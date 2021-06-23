Guidehouse And Jupiter Intelligence Announce Strategic Alliance To Help Utilities Quantify Climate Risk And Build Resilience

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, today announced it has entered into a strategic alliance with Jupiter Intelligence, a global leader in climate analytics, to help utilities understand and respond to climate risks and opportunities.

The alliance combines Guidehouse's utility industry expertise with Jupiter's global-scale analytics platform to provide clients with a comprehensive and transparent climate change risk assessment as a key part of an advanced integrated planning strategy.

"Utilities must continue working toward a holistic approach to address climate change," says Hector Artze, partner in Guidehouse's global Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure segment. "By leveraging Jupiter's best-in-science climate risk platform, we can provide a detailed and full lifecycle approach that enables energy providers to continuously manage complex energy system infrastructure investment planning needs, project execution, and reporting to help organizations as they look to decarbonize and tackle climate risks that impact resiliency and reliability."

Jupiter's platform leverages climate science and economic impacts to address a broad range of use cases, climate scenarios, and other factors to provide actionable intelligence for individual physical assets at the portfolio level, thus helping organizations understand various levels of risks and whether they're prepared for it.

"Our software solutions deliver climate risk analysis of multiple perils, in spatial resolutions from portfolio to asset level, globally and across flexible time horizons and climate scenarios," says Rich Sorkin, Jupiter CEO. "Guidehouse, a global leader in sustainability and resiliency consulting, is an ideal partner for us as we join forces to provide utilities with the insight they need to make real progress building resiliency programs that mitigate the impact of climate change on their assets and operations."

About Guidehouse's Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure SegmentWith more than 700 consultants, Guidehouse's global Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure segment is the strongest in the industry. We are the go-to partner for leaders creating sustainable, resilient communities and infrastructure, serving as trusted advisors to utilities and energy companies, large corporations, investors, NGOs, and the public sector. We've solved big challenges with the world's 60 largest electric, water, and gas utilities; the 20 largest independent power generators; five of the 10 largest oil & gas majors; the 20 largest gas distribution and pipeline companies; European governments; and the US federal government's civilian agencies involved in the country's land, resources, and infrastructure. We combine our passion, expertise, and industry relationships to forge a resilient path toward sustainability for our clients. We turn vision into action by leading and de-risking the execution of big ideas and driving outcomes for our clients that enable them to reach their ambitions through transformation. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com/esi.

About GuidehouseGuidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures with a focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 10,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

About JupiterJupiter is the global market, science, and technology leader in physical climate analytics for risk management and resiliency planning. Its analytics are used across the private and public sectors: customers include multiple leading power companies in the U.S. and Europe and at least one of the world's five largest firms in asset management, banking, chemicals, insurance, minerals and mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and reinsurance—as well as critical departments and agencies within both the United States government and climate-change-vulnerable geographies around the world. Jupiter's ClimateScore TM Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, currenthour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company's FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter's models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community. Jupiter offers commercial services to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking and asset management, energy and real estate, and the public sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment and asset valuations, and shareholder disclosures. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com.

