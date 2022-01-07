Guidefitter Partners With Houston Safari Club Foundation

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidefitter is pleased to announce its new partnership with Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF). HSCF is dedicated to the preservation of hunting through education, conservation and the promotion of our hunting heritage.

In addition to supporting the organization itself, Guidefitter will offer HSCF members significant savings on products from participating brands on the Guidefitter website. By shopping with Guidefitter, members will not only save money on top brands, but they will also be supporting HSCF. ""HSCF is excited to partner with Guidfitter to bring their incredible breadth of offerings to the HSCF membership. By partnering with HSCF, Guidefitter continues to demonstrate their commitment to conservation and the future of hunting," states Joe Betar, HSCF Executive Director. A portion of each sale to HSCF members, from the Guidefitter platform, will directly support HSCF's mission.

HSCF Members can learn more by visiting: https://www.guidefitter.com/hscf

About Guidefitter:Guidefitter is the online community and e-commerce marketplace of choice for genuine outdoor industry professionals and other consumers who love to enjoy the great outdoors. We are pioneering the outdoor industry's first online experience where brands, true outdoor pros and consumers engage in a common digital community, marketing and e-commerce platform oriented around a shared passion for outdoor recreation and great gear. Industry pros have access to hundreds of pro purchase programs from a central location, tools to easily promote the brands they love and a like-minded community to demonstrate their abilities and expertise. Consumers benefit from a community that understands their passion for the outdoors, access to thousands of outfitters through a comprehensive search engine, and opportunities to discover and purchase great gear based on the insights from people who know better than anyone else - true outdoor professionals. Over 300 outdoor brands, including Swarovski Optik, Kenetrek Boots, Weatherby, Polaris RANGER, and First Lite Hunting Apparel work with Guidefitter to promote their brand with authentic messages through large, managed audiences of genuine outdoor professionals. Guidefitter is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. For more information, please visit www.guidefitter.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Houston Safari Club FoundationHouston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the promotion of our hunting heritage. HSCF has awarded 638 scholarships totaling $2.77 million dollars. HSCF conducts youth outdoor education programs, career training, hunter education and field experiences throughout the year. HSCF has provided over $4 million in grants for hunter-funded wildlife, habitat, and various conservation initiatives. HSCF is an independent organization, is not affiliated with Safari Club International (SCI) or its affiliates and is not a chapter or affiliate of any other organization. Visit our website at wehuntwegive.org or call 713.623.8844 for more information. HSCF. We Hunt. We Give.

