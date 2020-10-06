Guidefitter Accelerates Growth With Over 200 Brand Partners

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidefitter, the leading network for outdoor industry professionals, enterprise influencer marketing platform, and marketplace for outdoor brands, today reported company partnerships totaling more than 200 category-leading brands. Continued expansion of partnerships, as well as ongoing growth of verified industry influencers, is leading the company to another year of nearly 300% revenue growth.

Guidefitter, founded in 2011, has built the largest database of verified professional hunting and fishing guides and outfitters, one of the most influential communities for outdoor brands seeking proactive ways to fuel their marketing and ecommerce engines with brand discovery and downstream consumer sales. Recent brand partners include Swarovski Optik NA, Boyt Harness Company, Easton Archery, Danner, Bushnell, Caldwell, Taylor Fly Fishing, Tactacam, Ravin Crossbows, DiamondBack Covers, and more, representing a diverse array of product categories.

"Brands are becoming more strategic with how they utilize influencers as part of their fundamental go-to-market strategy. Traditional pro purchase programs have proven deficient in many ways," said Guidefitter Founder and CEO, Bryan Koontz. "The digital landscape is noisy and changing rapidly- what worked yesterday won't be sufficient tomorrow. We're thrilled to work alongside so many forward-thinking brands, helping to amplify their message and sales success through the power of genuine influencers who are loyal to those brands."

Guidefitter influencers undergo thorough annual verification to confirm their status as outdoor professionals and maintain their program eligibility. This strict yearly process protects brands from unnecessary retail cannibalization ensuring program benefits are available exclusively to verified professionals. New brands join an impressive lineup of existing partners who have seen both sales and marketing success through the Guidefitter marketplace including Vortex, Weatherby, Polaris RANGER, Federal, Maven, onX, Traeger Grills, and First Lite.

"Guidefitter is reshaping how brands should approach digital marketing and ecommerce strategies, starting with a reimagined approach to traditional pro programs," said Weatherby VP of Sales, Marketing, and Product Development, Luke Thorkildsen. "We've been working with Guidefitter for over a year and the partnership has exceeded our expectations. We've seen measurable results in both share of voice and sales, in addition to Weatherby becoming the rifle of choice for several high profile outfits."

For more information on how your company can start working with Guidefitter, visit guidefitter.com/brands . If you are an outdoor professional and haven't joined the Guidefitter community, sign up for free today at guidefitter.com/insiders .

About GuidefitterGuidefitter is the leading industry network for professional outdoor guides and outfitters, a trusted destination for consumers seeking and sharing guided hunts and fishing adventures, and the enterprise influencer marketing and sales channel for outdoor brands. The Guidefitter community represents the pulse of the hunting and fishing industry. For more information, visit guidefitter.com .

