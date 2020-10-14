Guests To Enjoy Healthy, Gluten Free Dishes At Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "If it isn't fresh, don't serve it!" - that's the Russo's New York Pizzeria promise. The brand's commitment to fresh, made-from-scratch food is the driving force behind its new menu items, which burst with fresh and exceptional flavors guaranteed to delight both loyal and new diners.

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - which offers dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering - is passionate about menu innovation. Through Chef Anthony Russo's hand-picked ingredients and commitment to imaginative new tastes, healthy and gluten-free options have been perfectly crafted to showcase fresh, high-quality ingredients. Just like any member of the family, our guest's dietary constraints are something we consider in the kitchen. The increased consumer demand for vegetable-rich and celiac-conscious dishes has inspired Chef Russo to grow the menu options for a variety of diets.

"Being able to adapt our menu like this showcases our commitment to staying ahead of dining trends," said Chef Russo. "It's a joy to be able to create new dishes and pizza varieties for our life-long fans."

Russo's New York Pizzeria has only used the highest-quality and authentic ingredients since its inception - including importing Pecorino Romano cheese from Emilia Romagna, Italy; aged-balsamic vinegar from a centuries-old vineyard in Italy; and, extra virgin olive oil from Partanna, Italy - and the restaurant's healthy menu items build on that commitment to authenticity.

"The art to making great-tasting food is using the highest-quality, authentic ingredients - and if that requires going the extra-mile and sourcing items from around the world, we do it," said Chef Russo, who has been committed to quality since 1978 when the family opened its first Russo's restaurant. "Dishes on our menu, which includes 100-year-old family recipes, feature nutrient-rich ingredients that innovatively renew traditional favorites with a healthy twist. We're excited to bring these fresh flavors to our loyal following - we're certain these items will complement our existing dishes perfectly."

Gluten Free Pizza Crust - water, rice flour, potato starch, olive oil, honey, tapioca flour, fresh yeast, and salt.

- water, rice flour, potato starch, olive oil, honey, tapioca flour, fresh yeast, and salt. Cauliflower Pizza crust - roasted cauliflower, smoked pancetta ham, Italian sausage, Portabella mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and Sicilian extra virgin olive oil garlic sauce.

- roasted cauliflower, smoked pancetta ham, Italian sausage, Portabella mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and Sicilian extra virgin olive oil garlic sauce. Gluten free Vegan Minestrone Soup - fresh zucchini, squash, cannellini beans, light fresh tomato broth.

- fresh zucchini, squash, cannellini beans, light fresh tomato broth. Gluten free Chicken Pesto Pasta - gluten free crust with grilled chicken, Roma tomato, fresh artichoke hearts, fresh assorted vegetables, house made pesto sauce, and gluten free penne pasta.

- gluten free crust with grilled chicken, tomato, fresh artichoke hearts, fresh assorted vegetables, house made pesto sauce, and gluten free penne pasta. Gluten free Baked Ziti Pasta - gluten free penne pasta, ricotta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil with Russo's homemade marinara sauce.

- gluten free penne pasta, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil with Russo's homemade marinara sauce. Gluten free Tuscan Vegan Veggie Pizza - gluten free crust with marinara sauce, zucchini & squash, Portobello mushrooms, black olives, eggplant, artichoke hearts, and fresh arugula.

- gluten free crust with marinara sauce, zucchini & squash, Portobello mushrooms, black olives, eggplant, artichoke hearts, and fresh arugula. Gluten free Chicken Rustica Pizza - gluten free crust with grilled chicken, fresh spinach, fresh basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce

- gluten free crust with grilled chicken, fresh spinach, fresh basil, feta cheese, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce Gluten free Bianca Pizza - gluten free crust with Buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto di

- gluten free crust with Buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, fresh arugula, mozzarella cheese, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce

Gluten free Prosciutto & Fig Pizza - gluten free crust with Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, basil, fig spread, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, Wisconsin mozzarella, and balsamic glaze.

- gluten free crust with Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, basil, fig spread, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, mozzarella, and balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Truffle Mushroom Pizza - gluten free crust with fresh Portabella mushrooms, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, and truffle olive oil sauce, topped with fresh arugula.

We are celebrating gluten free diet awareness month, you can order online and get 20% Off on all menu items for the month of November by using promo code: DELIV20 at participating locations through NY Pizzeria.com . See nypizzeria.com/deliv20 for more information.

In addition to fresh, healthy and nutrient-rich ingredients (vine-ripened California tomatoes, for example) all chicken, sausage and beef served at Russo's New York Pizzeria are free of antibiotics, preservatives and additives.

Russo's New York Pizzeria and its traditional Italian recipes trace their origins to a tight-knit family where the kitchen was the center of activity. The restaurant is renowned for its show-stopping classics, such as homemade lasagna, handcrafted alfredo, marinara, marsala and pesto sauces, pasta alla vodka, eggplant parmesan and pasta di mare.

