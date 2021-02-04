Gucci Beauty Flagship Store Debuts On Tmall Luxury Pavilion

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world's leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, announced the opening of the Gucci Beauty flagship store on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba's dedicated platform for the world's leading luxury and...

Coty Inc. (COTY) - Get Report, one of the world's leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, announced the opening of the Gucci Beauty flagship store on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba's dedicated platform for the world's leading luxury and premium brands.

The digital store connects Gucci Beauty products with more than 770 million Chinese consumers on the Tmall platform, who will now have the opportunity to experience and purchase items from Gucci Beauty's full range of make-up and fragrances, including favorites Rouge à Lèvres Mat lipstick and Poudre De Beauté Mat Naturel face powder. The collaboration provides consumers with a world-class experience and trusted shopping environment, whilst enabling Gucci Beauty to significantly scale up its reach and engagement within the Chinese luxury market.

Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer of Coty, said: " Coty's prestige cosmetics and skincare retail sales in China grew by over 40% last quarter, with Gucci Beauty delivering double digit sell-out growth there last year. Tmall Luxury Pavilion is an outstanding platform to build on this excellent recent performance. In our flagship store, we look forward to further engaging our Chinese consumers, who are so passionate about beauty and iconic brands like Gucci."

Marco Bizzarri, Chief Executive Officer and President of Gucci, said: " Through a close strategic collaboration with our partner Coty we are now able to give Tmall Luxury Pavilion's consumers dedicated access to the complete world of Gucci, from fashion collections to beauty products, complementing the powerful digital ecosystem we have built over the past years."

Michael Evans, President of Alibaba Group, said: " As Chinese consumers look to engage with iconic brands like Gucci and Gucci Beauty, they expect an experience that is digitally sophisticated and seamless. Following Gucci's successful launch on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, we are delighted to work with Gucci Beauty as they build even greater engagement and success in China."

Guilhem Souche, China Managing Director of Coty, said: " 2021 is an incredibly important year for Gucci Beauty in China and we have extremely ambitious plans to grow the brand and bolster the luxury market. In addition to our leadership position in fragrance and an iconic lipstick collection, we have recently launched the brand's first foundation to provide a relevant shade range for the Chinese consumer - a product we expect to really resonate with this audience. Now, with the launch of Gucci Beauty's very own Tmall flagship we complement our already strong brick and mortar footprint, making it quicker, slicker and safer for Chinese shoppers to engage with the brand, live a unique Gucci Beauty experience and enjoy these outstanding products."

Today's launch follows the opening of the first flagship store by Gucci on Tmall Luxury Pavilion dedicated to its fashion collections in December 2020.

Tmall Luxury Pavilion launched in 2017 and is now home to more than 200 brands with products ranging from apparel and beauty items to watches and luxury cars. Offering a unique, distinctive environment, Tmall Luxury Pavilion enables brands to bring the same custom-tailored experience and sense of exclusivity from their brick-and-mortar stores to China's online shoppers.

Brands maintain complete control over the look, feel and experience for consumers as well as pricing and merchandising. Alibaba provides partner brands with insights from its consumer base of more than 770 million to more effectively engage with and identify future consumers.

The Gucci Beauty Tmall flagship store is now open ( https://guccibeauty.tmall.com).

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

About Tmall

Launched in 2008, Tmall ( www.tmall.com) caters to consumers' ever-growing demand for high-quality products and premium shopping experience. It serves as a platform for consumers in China and overseas to buy both homegrown and international branded products as well as products not available in traditional retail outlets. A large number of international and Chinese brands and retailers have established storefronts on Tmall. In the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, Tmall was the largest third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers in the world in terms of GMV, according to Analysys, and continues to grow quickly. Tmall is a business of Alibaba Group.

