GuardianLink Announces Technology Partnership With Polygon

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardianLink, a No-Code NTF platform to create and launch curated NFTs, announces technology partnership with Polygon, Ethereum's Internet of Blockchain networks, to enhance the efficiency and hyper-real norms of the NFT sphere at a global scale. This partnership is bound to accelerate both the present and future prominence of the NFT ecosystem.

Guardian's no-code NFT launchpad allows creators to launch their NFT platform readily with its high-end legitimacy protocol. Their custom templates and smart contract management allow the participants to publish, mint, preview, and manage the NFTs by themselves. Being a UI-driven platform, it is flexible for artists and brands to produce their NFTs with the automated management of royalty rights, Anti.Rip AI spyder engine and seamless payment systems. The aforementioned are the groundbreaking solutions offered by the platform to streamline the prevailing challenges in the space.

Polygon, formerly known as Matic, is a framework that builds and connects Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. It is designed to regulate an environment where multifarious blockchain networks no longer function as closed-off silos but instead as networks that accommodate a wider interconnected spectrum. Its combination of industry presence, user-oriented work phenomena, and Ethereum compatibility will provide technological sovereignty.

This partnership of GuardianLink and Polygon with their set of unique features will create a technological revolution. It empowers artists and brands to conceive financial value for their work and results in a secure, interoperable, scalable and adaptable ecosystem. Polygon's high-speed and low-cost transactions will be an incredible advantage for the users of the platform.

As technology partners, Polygon will work with GuardianLink to leverage the possibilities of NFTs and provide a prime arena for creators across the globe. The technology is highly efficient, secure and satisfies the rising demands for greater scalability. And this scalable framework bestows the NFT platform with the space for growth and assures that it could work smoothly without any delays. GuardianLink's legitimacy framework and Polygon's scalability will ensure the authenticity of the NFTs across marketplaces and blockchains.

