Guardian Capital Group Limited Completes Acquisition Of BNY Mellon's Canadian Wealth Management Business

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Advisory Services, Inc. (WMAS), a Canadian-based wealth management business. Going forward, this entity will be renamed Guardian Partners Inc. (GPI) to align with the strength of Guardian's brand and commitment to partnerships.

For almost six decades, Guardian has offered leading asset and wealth management services to investors. This addition expands its core wealth management capabilities in the ultra-high-net-worth, family office, endowment and foundations segments, areas where WMAS has both excelled and was a pioneer in developing, while advancing Guardian's goal of growing its market presence in these segments. Adding a team with such depth and experience will immediately enhance Guardian's Wealth Management offering, augmenting its coverage of both existing and new clients.

Anthony Messina will be assuming the role of President of GPI and remain as the Head of Private Wealth at Guardian. Doce Tomic will remain as the Head of Wealth Management, while adding the role of Chairman of GPI. Both will continue to work together across Guardian's Wealth Management platforms, leveraging all of Guardian to bring leading solutions to its clients and partners.

"We believe that the addition of Guardian Partners is an exciting opportunity to enhance our offering and commitment to the ultra-high-net-worth and family office segments," said George Mavroudis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Guardian. "Our shared values and comparable high standards give me great confidence regarding how we will manage the stewardship of our clients' needs moving forward, while spearheading our drive to grow the organization."

"The combination of WMAS and Guardian represents an exciting new chapter for our clients and employees," said Jaz Gill, COO of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Advisory Services, Inc. "We are confident in GPI's commitment and ability to meet the investment and OCIO needs of clients now and in the future."

Berkshire Global Advisors LP served as financial advisor to Guardian. Guardian was represented by AUM Law Professional Corporation.

Details of the acquisition formed part of a December 2020 press release.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. As at December 31, 2020, Guardian had C$46 billion of assets under management and C$22 billion of assets under administration. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio, which had a fair market value of C$633 million at December 31, 2020. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange; in 2019, Guardian celebrated 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About BNY Mellon Wealth ManagementFor more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $286 billion in total client assets, as of Dec. 31, 2020, and 30 offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management delivers wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning. It conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLONBNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.