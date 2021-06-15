GUARDaHEART Foundation Presents "Unmasked Heart Disease" Featuring DIABETESpredict™ On June 19 In Newport Beach, California

A night dedicated to raising awareness of the diabetic health crisis and a new preventative test available to help save lives

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GUARDaHEART Foundation's "Unmasked Heart Disease" Featuring DIABETES predict ™, being held Saturday, June 19th in Newport Beach, CA, is a special night dedicated to raising awareness of the diabetic health crisis, with the goal to save lives.

GUARDaHEART's work to promote heart disease awareness, detection, and prevention is crucial now more than ever. Medical professionals say COVID-19 may have long-term impacts on organs including the heart, lungs, and brain, and may lead to the development of diabetes in recovered patients in the future.

The community event takes place on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 5-10 p.m. at a private location in Newport Beach. The evening features music, fabulous libations, tapas, healthy food and desserts. Delicious sugar-free dessert options will be provided courtesy of BochaSweet ™, a zero-calorie cane sugar replacement with the same heavenly "melt-in-your-mouth" sweetness of real sugar, but no bitter aftertaste or glucose spikes.

GUARDaHEART is hosting the event in partnership with the Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC), a leading diagnostics company that specializes in medical tests that detect high-risk diseases.

PHDC's first diagnostic test is The PULS Cardiac Test ™ and the company recently launched its second diagnostic test DIABETES predict , an all-ages lab test that evaluates an individual's genetic predisposition to develop type 2 diabetes (T2D) . Based on test data, DIABETES predict offers personalized recommendations based on a patient's genetic profile. This test provides a high-sensitivity and high-specificity evaluation of the genetic predisposition to develop diabetes.

This test is especially important for anyone who is concerned about developing diabetes, including those with a family history of diabetes or risk factors such as obesity or metabolic abnormalities. All tests are performed by CLIA-certified laboratories.

Douglas S. Harrington, MD, Chairman of the GUARDaHEART Foundation and Fellow of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology and the American Society of Clinical Pathology, helped bring DIABETES predict into clinical use. He says that the tests are important for both individuals and the community at large.

"Our mission is to greatly reduce heart disease and other illnesses through methods including detection and prevention. DIABETES predict can identify type 2 diabetes risk before symptoms or abnormal lab results present, and provides genotype-informed recommendations that can guide healthy decisions for prevention and intervention," Dr. Harrington shares.

GUARDaHEART founder Estrella Harrington adds, "Preventative testing is a key component of our continued fight against heart disease and diabetes, and remains vital in the wake of COVID-19, especially for those who may be dealing with the virus's long-term effects."

GUARDaHEART previously partnered with PHDC on the PULS Cardiac Test, a one-of-a-kind diagnostic blood test that identifies asymptomatic patients' risk of a heart attack in the next five years, allowing them to make preventative cardiology and lifestyle changes. Cardiac disease is the number one cause of death worldwide, and affects over 120 million Americans.

PHDC has generously granted funding to GUARDaHEART Foundation for community outreach as it carries out its mission to Learn, Detect and Prevent.

More about DIABETES predict ™ DIABETES predict was developed in collaboration with scientists and endocrinologists at The Massachusetts General Hospital ( Boston, MA) and The Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard ( Cambridge, MA). DIABETES predict is an all-ages lab test that evaluates an individual's genetic predisposition to develop Type 2 diabetes (T2D), then offers personalized recommendations based on the patient's genetic profile. Predictive Health Diagnostics Company licensed the test in 2020 and recently entered into an exclusive agreement with Patia Diabetes for distribution throughout North America.

Healthcare providers may place orders for DIABETES predict by calling 866-299-8998.

About PULS Cardiac Test ™ PULS Cardiac Test is a simple, non-invasive blood test that predicts the likelihood of a patient having a heart attack within the next five years. It works by detecting the true leading cause of heart attacks: Unstable Cardiac Lesion Ruptures. PULS Cardiac Test Wins 2016 Diamond ABBY Award for Innovation in Healthcare. Dr. Douglas H. Harrington is the inventor of the PULS Cardiac Test. A complimentary PULS Cardiac Test will be available to any guest that would like to take the test at the event.

About GUARDaHEART Foundation GUARDaHEART Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides education to communities, corporations, Native American organizations, unions, and individuals to promote heart disease awareness, detection, and prevention. Its mission is to empower communities through preventative action and to reduce the risk of heart disease worldwide. "LEARN. DETECT. PREVENT."

Visit www.guardaheart.org for more information.

About Predictive Health Diagnostics CompanyPredictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. PHDC's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources including proteomics, genetics, metabolics, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging to address among the most challenging clinical problems.

To learn more, visit PHDC at phdiagnostics.com or via Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardaheart-foundation-presents-unmasked-heart-disease-featuring-diabetespredict-on-june-19-in-newport-beach-california-301313020.html

SOURCE GUARDaHEART Foundation; Predictive Health Diagnostics Company