Guaranty Bank & Trust Relocates Denton Location

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., (GNTY) - Get Report, the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today announced it has relocated its main Denton location from 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 100 to 1200 West University Drive. Earlier this month, Guaranty completed renovations of the new site, originally occupied by the former University State Bank.

Jeremy Fykes, President of the Denton market, said, "We had been looking for the ideal site for our flagship location for Denton for some time now. We have experienced strong growth in the Denton market over the past four years, and this new location allows us to continue that momentum and gives us a better footprint in the area. With the renovations completed this year, we have brought the building up to modern standards, creating an open, friendly, and technologically advanced environment."

Brad Andrus, building landlord, commented, "The renovation has added to the distinguished history of the building, while providing modern features and amenities that appeal to Class A tenants. Guaranty Bank & Trust's presence on the property will continue the building's legacy of being a prominent regional financial center."

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of June 30, 2020, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.7 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.2 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

