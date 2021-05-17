Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Welcomes Joel Johnson As Chief Digital Officer

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) - Get Report, the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., yesterday announced that Joel Johnson has been hired and appointed as the company's Chief Digital Officer. Johnson will be responsible for continuing the growth of Guaranty's digital product offerings with a focus on creating a streamlined user experience for the company's digital and mobile banking customers while growing the company's digital asset products.

As digital innovation comes to the forefront of the financial industry, Guaranty's Chief Digital Officer sees opportunities for growth by creating digital services for our customers that meet their holistic needs while also providing a user experience that is personal and simple, and meeting the company's business customers' demands for growing financial and payment services. Johnson, in partnership with the team, will help Guaranty better serve its communities with digital banking offerings, including the potential cryptocurrency and digital wallet service offerings the bank is currently studying.

Ty Abston, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty, said, "We are pleased to have Joel on our team. With the ever-changing digital landscape, Joel will help us stay at the forefront of serving our customers today and into the future."

Joel Johnson brings more than 20 years of proven experience helping top-tier organizations across multiple industries establish a purpose-driven digital strategy and redefine their customer experiences and product strategies. Most recently, Johnson led UT Southwestern Medical Center's digital initiatives by developing online and mobile channel interactions with data-driven performance solutions.

Joel is a graduate of the University of North Texas with a B.B.A. degree in Business Computer Information Systems.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2021, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.9 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.5 billion. Visit gnty.com for more information.

