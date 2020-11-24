Guaranteed Rate Teams With ANC For College Basketball Bubbleville™ Tournament

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, today announces its partnership with ANC to be featured on TV-visible courtside signage during the upcoming 11-day College Basketball...

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, today announces its partnership with ANC to be featured on TV-visible courtside signage during the upcoming 11-day College Basketball Bubbleville™ tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., beginning November 25.

Guaranteed Rate holds a premier spot on the coveted courtside LED displays similar to partnerships recently seen at the 2020 NBA Restart season in Orlando, Fla. ANC's partnerships across professional and college sports deploying digital signage networks has created awareness opportunities - such as courtside signage - to elevate brands through high profile in-game signage with premier TV visibility and exposure.

"At Guaranteed Rate, we're huge fans of college basketball and all the energy and positivity that comes along with it," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. "We're thrilled to be part of the action as the top-ranked teams compete at 'Bubbleville.' "

The 11-day event played in the Mohegan Sun Arena will be shown on TV or via digital broadcast through ESPN and FloSports.

Guaranteed Rate will also receive courtside signage visibility at the NABC Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., on November 28 and November 29.

Guaranteed Rate Companies, which is on pace to double its loan amounts and triple its gross revenue over last year, has been expanding its national presence with high-profile sports partnerships, including those with NASCAR, IndyCar, UFC, MLB, NHL and the upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The NCAA Bubbleville™ tournament will showcase 45 games featuring 40 Division I men's and women's teams Wednesday, November 25 through Saturday, December 5 at the Connecticut resort casino.

For more information about Guaranteed Rate, visit: www.rate.com

For more information about ANC, visit: www.anc.com

About Guaranteed Rate CompaniesThe Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 8,000 employees in over 700 offices across the U.S. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States funding $37 billion in 2019. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose SM technology; Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Mortgage Lender, Best Mortgage Lender for VA loans and Best Conventional Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

About ANCANC crafts custom multimedia environments to deliver unforgettable experiences. We transform commercial spaces such as sports arenas, transit hubs, entertainment venues and retail locations through immersive design, execution and service operations. Having more than 20 years of expertise, partners include Westfield World Trade Center, Wells Fargo Center, Lollapalooza, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and colleges and universities across the United States. To learn more about ANC, visit: www.anc.com

ANC is part of Learfield IMG College.

