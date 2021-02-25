Guaranteed Rate Sponsors Four 2021 Bassmaster Elite Events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the Top 5 largest retail mortgage lenders in the country, has expanded its relationship with B.A.S.S., the worldwide authority on bass fishing. Guaranteed Rate will serve as the title sponsor for four Bassmaster Elite Series events in 2021: Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Feb. 25-28; Bassmaster Elite Series at Pickwick Lake, March 18-21; Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Apr. 22-25; and Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, July 8-11.

"Sponsoring these marquee events takes our partnership with B.A.S.S. to the next level," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. "We are excited to support the best anglers in the world as they compete in some of the sport's most competitive tournaments."

Guaranteed Rate is well known for its support of the Chicago White Sox, who play at Guaranteed Rate Field, but also has a diverse nationwide presence across the sports world. The company has sponsorship deals with NASCAR's Ryan Newman, the NHL, the UFC, World TeamTennis, the Professional Bowlers Association and others.

Last fall, Guaranteed Rate sponsored the Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake. During that tournament, fans spent more than 22.4 million minutes absorbing live coverage as Texas angler Lee Livesay claimed his first Elite Series win. The young 2021 season is reaching historically high levels of interest as more fans take in real-time scoring and live on-the-water coverage streaming at Bassmaster.com and broadcast on FS1.

"Guaranteed Rate is already a fantastic supporter of sports, and we're thrilled to partner with the company to reach enthusiastic sportfishing fans in a time when we're seeing record-breaking levels of interest in the Elite Series," said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin.

The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River starts Thursday, Feb. 25, and live coverage for all four days of the event can be streamed on Bassmaster.com and the FOX Sports digital platforms. FS1 will also broadcast live from every Elite Series tournament beginning at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

About Guaranteed Rate CompaniesThe Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 9,000 employees in over 750 offices across the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, funding over $73 billion in 2020. Founded in 2000 and located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have earned honors and awards including: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose SM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About B.A.S.S.B.A.S.S., which encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events and media platforms, is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 515,000-member organization's fully integrated media platforms include the industry's leading magazines ( Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website ( Bassmaster.com), TV show, radio show, social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Bassmaster Elite Series, Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series, TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship, Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series powered by TourneyX and the ultimate celebration of competitive fishing, the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

Media Contacts: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications, eharley@bassmaster.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guaranteed-rate-sponsors-four-2021-bassmaster-elite-events-301235931.html

SOURCE B.A.S.S.