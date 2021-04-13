Guaranteed Rate Joins Major League Rugby As Official Mortgage Partner

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the top five retail mortgage lenders in the United States, will join Major League Rugby (MLR) as the "Official Mortgage Provider of MLR." The sponsorship, which was brokered by Philadelphia based Maestroe Sports & Entertainment, will include exposure during three dozen nationally televised matches, in-venue signage and Man of the Match features.

"Having Guaranteed Rate on board with Major League Rugby is a win-win for the league and all our teams," said MLR Commissioner George Killebrew. "Heading into our fourth season we are excited to highlight our stand-out players as well as our additional broadcast offerings specifically the Guaranteed Rate Try Zone, which we feel will bring great awareness and added value to this sponsorship."

During the national broadcasts, the Guaranteed Rate Try Zone will be highlighted with in-stadium signage and broadcast announcements. Following each MLR match, one player will be recognized and interviewed as the Guaranteed Rate Man of the Match. The interview will be shared across the team's and league's social media platforms as well as broadcasted on The Rugby Network.

"Guaranteed Rate is proud to support the incredible sport of rugby through this rapidly growing professional league," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. "Season four of the MLR is shaping up to be the best yet, and we're excited to be a part of the intense action."

About Major League RugbyMajor League Rugby is a professional sports league entering its fourth season on March 20, 2021 and represents the highest level of rugby competition in North America. The League evolved from seven teams in 2018, to 13 teams in 2021, featuring 12 from the United States and one from Canada. Matches are televised on CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 2, among other national and local market platforms. Select matches are available to stream live in North America on The Rugby Network, and all matches are available on The Rugby Network for international fans. MLR prides itself in fostering intense and high-stakes competition, while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. For more information about MLR, visit www.MajorLeague.Rugby, and download the MLR App on the App Store/ Google Play.

