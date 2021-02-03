Guaranteed Rate Brings New "Believe You Will" Campaign To Super Bowl

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of America's top 5 retail mortgage lenders, announces that the newest ad in its national brand campaign, Believe You Will, will air during this year's Super Bowl. The campaign focuses on the power of positive thinking and believing you will accomplish your goals.

The 60-second spot will feature some of the Believe You Will campaign's ambassadors, including Dustin Poirier, who recently defeated UFC legend Conor McGregor, and Ryan Newman, who will be racing to win his second Daytona 500 next week, marking the one-year anniversary of his infamous, fiery crash.

"It's exciting to be a part of the most iconic sporting event in the world," said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "Our new Believe You Will campaign is authentically us. We are a mortgage company that believes 'We Grow For Good'-the more we grow, the more good we can do. We believe people are amazing and can do anything they want in the world; they just have to believe they can."

Guaranteed Rate's ad, as well as the entire Believe You Will campaign, was produced by the company's in-house creative team. The Believe You Will campaign's ambassadors were identified based on their personal stories and philosophies, which connect directly to the idea that incredible goals can be attained through the power of positivity and belief.

"At Guaranteed Rate, our core values are rooted in the power of belief and positive thinking, to achieve audacious goals," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. "To share that philosophy, we found remarkable stories of people who believed in their abilities to overcome challenges and achieve their goals. We hope that people around the world will be inspired by these stories and will believe that they too can achieve great things."

The spot airing during the game highlights several of the campaign's inspiring ambassadors, including:

Guaranteed Rate rolled out its Believe You Will campaign after a year of momentous growth for the company as it met record-breaking consumer demand and launched various high-profile sports sponsorships. Well known for its title sponsorship of the Chicago White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field, the company sponsored a wide array of sporting events in 2020, from mainstream sports like NASCAR, IndyCar, MLB and NHL, to more niche sports like professional bass fishing, figure skating, bowling and lacrosse.

To preview Guaranteed Rate's Believe You Will Super Bowl ad, please visit: rate.com/about-us/purpose and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @GuaranteedRate and #believeyouwill.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 9,000 employees in over 750 offices across the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, funding over $73 billion in 2020. Founded in 2000 and located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report, a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have earned honors and awards including:Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose SM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; ChicagoAgent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

