Guaranteed Rate Becomes Official National Sponsor Of The 2020 PBA Tour Fall Swing On FOX

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) announced today that Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the country, has signed on as an official sponsor of the 2020 Go Bowling! PBA Tour Fall...

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) announced today that Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the country, has signed on as an official sponsor of the 2020 Go Bowling! PBA Tour Fall Swing when it returns to FOX Sports this Sunday, Sept. 27. The completion of the 2020 PBA Tour will feature the PBA League Elias Cup, the Storm PBA World Series of Bowling XI animal pattern events, and the marquee PBA Playoffs.

"2020 has been a year like no other, and we are so excited to get back on the lanes and complete our PBA Tour season with the support of our valued partners at Guaranteed Rate," said Colie Edison, Chief Executive Officer of the PBA. "Guaranteed Rate has established itself as an industry leader and we thank them for the support of the PBA and our players."

The PBA Tour Fall Swing kicks off Sunday, Sept. 27 with the PBA League Elias Cup, professional bowling's most thrilling team competition featuring 60 of the world's best male, female, and international athletes in 12-teams of five, representing franchise cities across the United States. The teams will compete for the prestigious Elias Cup in six two-hour live telecasts on FOX Sport's FS1.

"Guaranteed Rate is thrilled to be part of the action as the PBA heads into the fall season," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. "As America's #1 participation sport, bowling represents camaraderie, competition, and fun for all ages. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to the sport's top competitive athletes as they return to the lanes."

The full PBA League TV schedule to begin the Fall Swing is as follows:

PBA League Elias Cup: Anthony Division Quarterfinals - Sunday, Sept. 27, 12 p.m. ET on FS1PBA League Elias Cup: Carter Division Quarterfinals - Sunday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. ET on FS1PBA League Elias Cup: Anthony Division Semifinals - Monday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. ET on FS1PBA League Elias Cup: Carter Division Semifinals - Monday, Sept. 28, 9 p.m. ET on FS1PBA League Elias Cup: Division Finals - Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. ET on FS1PBA League Elias Cup: Championship Finals - Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Competition continues with the Storm PBA World Series of Bowling XI Animal Pattern events, previously scheduled for March. The World Series of Bowling Go Bowling! Cheetah Championship, Chameleon Championship and Scorpion Championship will air on FS1. The TV schedule is as follows:

PBA Go Bowling! Cheetah Championship - Sunday, Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1PBA Chameleon Championship - Sunday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1PBA Scorpion Championship - Monday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m. ET on FS1

Finally, the PBA Tour returns to FOX Broadcast Channel with its premier event of the season, the PBA Playoffs, live on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The bracket style, single-elimination competition features the Tour's top 24 players battling head to head for a $100,000 grand prize. Additional PBA Playoffs telecast dates to be announced.

Viewers can live stream the PBA on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. Select highlights will be available on @FOXSports social handles across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. International fans can watch live on FloBowling.com.

During this uncertain time, the PBA's main priority is the health and safety of its players and staff, and has significantly modified event procedures for the Fall Swing. The PBA is taking all necessary precautions and following local and federal COVID-19 guidelines to reduce risks. For a complete list of the PBA's COVID-19 related standards and procedures, please visit PBA.com.

To view the 2020 PBA Tour season schedule, please visit PBA.com.

About the PBAThe Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world's preeminent organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition, with thousands of members and millions of fans throughout the world. The PBA plays host to bowling's biggest tournaments from the Go Bowling! PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. In 2019, the PBA was acquired by Bowlero Corporation, the world's largest owner and operator of bowling entertainment centers with more than 300 locations throughout North America. For more information, please visit PBA.com.

About the Guaranteed Rate CompaniesThe Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, has over 5,000 employees in a total of 700 offices across the U.S and funded $37 billion in 2019. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., it has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report, a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Streamline Refinance by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guaranteed-rate-becomes-official-national-sponsor-of-the-2020-pba-tour-fall-swing-on-fox-301138257.html

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate