Guanajuato State International Working Tour In The United States

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring more of Guanajuato to the world, the Secretariat for Migrants and International Liaison in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism of the state of Guanajuato, the Coordinator for the Promotion of Foreign Trade, COFOCE, together with representatives of different commercial chambers are carrying out a working tour of Texas, Arizona and California.

Juan Hernández, head of the SMEI said that, "Governor Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo's task is to internationalize the state of Guanajuato to open more and better communication channels with various sectors in the U.S. And, as the International Liaison of this administration, we have the task to be the bridge that links the different state agencies and organizations with the rest of the world.

The goal of these working meetings with the Ministry of Tourism and COFOCE are to strengthen the momentum for the internationalization of the state of Guanajuato; Positioning the Migrant Investment catalog; and spread and promote Migrant Tourism."

Meetings were held with:

Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Chamber of Mexican Entrepreneurs in Los Angeles (AEM)

(AEM) Consulate of Mexico in Fort Worth

in Government Agencies on Tourism in Dallas

Oil sector entrepreneurs, lawyers and investors

Hispanic leaders and entrepreneurs

Migrant Leaders

The Guanajuato House Dallas

Liaison House in Los Angeles

American Paint Horse Association Company

Walls That Unite Foundation

Juan José Álvarez Brunel, head of SECTUR in Guanajuato, said during a meeting at the Consulate of Mexico in Fort Worth that "the state takes the necessary actions to find new growth opportunities and strengthen commercial ties. Therefore, today we are all gathered here, thanked to invitation the Migrant Secretariat made us, and we considered a great opportunity to extend it also with the Employers' Confederation of the Mexican Republic, COPARMEX, so that they can see what we do in the state government and open new opportunities."

The agenda included meetings with the Migrant community and its leaders in Texas, Arizona and California, areas where more than 630,000 Guanajuato residents live. This weekend they participated in the celebration of the 27th anniversary of Casa Guanajuato in Dallas.

Number of Guanajuato migrants in: California 347,455 Texas 222,920 Arizona 59,125

