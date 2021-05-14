GTY Technology Holdings ­to Present At 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology And Media Conference

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) ("GTY"), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution provider for the public sector, today announced that GTY's Chief Executive Officer and President, TJ Parass and GTY's Chief Financial Officer, John Curran, will...

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) ("GTY"), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution provider for the public sector, today announced that GTY's Chief Executive Officer and President, TJ Parass and GTY's Chief Financial Officer, John Curran, will present at the 16 th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conferenceon Wednesday, May 19 th at 2:15 PM ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

For more information about GTY Technology, the GTY family of companies, or investment opportunities, visit www.gtytechnology.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) - Get Report ("GTY") brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides user-friendly software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005070/en/