GTX INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Is Investigating Garrett Motion Inc. For Violations Of The Securities Laws

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Garrett Motion Inc. ("Garrett" or the "Company") (GTX) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Garrett might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased GTX securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit GTX Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Garrett is an automobile technology provider. On August 26, 2020, Garrett disclosed that the Company's "leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility and may impair its ability to gain or hold market share in the highly competitive automotive supply market, thereby putting Garrett at a meaningful disadvantage relative to its peers."

On this news, the price of Garrett's shares fell $3.04 per share, or approximately 44% to close at $3.84 per share.

