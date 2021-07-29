GTX Increases PPE Inventory In Preparation For New CDC Mandates And Back To School Mask Requirements

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) ("the Company"), a pioneer in the field of location based wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of Health and Safety personal protective medical equipment, today announced it has increased its on hand inventory of Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") and kids face masks in preparation for the upcoming school season, as lawmakers across the U.S. start to reimpose COVID mask rules and telling Americans once again to wear masks indoors as the uber-contagious Delta variant continues to wreak havoc around the country.

GTX Corp has been positioning itself to provide children and young adult students with specialized PPE for them to return to school safely. Children have different needs than adults and want masks that are properly sized, comfortable, adjustable, and washable. They also want brighter colors or slogans printed on their masks. In addition to increasing its inventory levels of reusable, washable kid's masks, the Company has also been increasing its inventory levels of other essential PPE such as KN95 masks, gloves, sanitizer, Antibody and Antigen test kits.

With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending everyone in K-12 schools to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, as per its updated masking guidelines on Tuesday. The CDC is also urging vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks, and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recently recommend that all staff and students who are 2 years or older wear face masks unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit their use, it just made sense for GTX to plan ahead and increase its supply of PPE in anticipation for the increased demand.

"GTX Corp stands ready to provide face masks and other protective products for schools, students, businesses and the community at large this upcoming fall season in an effort to combat the growing delta variant. We have already seen a 300% to 400% increase in orders just over the past 10 days, as more news is released about the growing number of cases across the country," stated Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO.

The popular social networking content management website findit.com (OTC: FDIT) also just added a GTX Corp PPE sub domain profile as GTX continues to see its Alexa ranking improve with its most recent ranking out of all the websites in the world down to 530,381 which represents a drop in over 415,00 in the past 90 days.

GTX Corp is a For-Profit with Purpose Company which has an extensive line of health & safety products, a robust patent portfolio, is a proud U.S. military contractor and has multiple wearable tracking products sold through its online store , Amazon and authorized resellers and distributors servicing customers across the globe.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole ® -- think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX's business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

