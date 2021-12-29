GTX Corp Becomes Authorized Sales Partner Of Opu Labs And Begins Selling Early Screening COVID Test

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) ("GTX" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of personal protective medical equipment, announced today that it has begun sales and distribution of asymptomatic COVID screening tests.

This simple, noninvasive screening test provides results immediately with 96.8% accuracy, there is no need to go to a lab or wait hours or days for your results. This is an affordable and convenient home, office, or school early prescreening solution for anyone who wants or needs to know if they may have been infected with the virus even before showing any symptoms.

Key Attributes of the Test:

Asymptomatic screening at PCR levels.

96.8% Accurate.

Non-invasive - safer and much less painful than standard nasal swab.

Easy self-administered through a simple smell test and app, no waiting in long lines.

No medical staff needed to administer.

Takes less than 1 minute with immediate results.

Digital time stamped record of the test for proof and validation.

Digital Real-time, authenticated passes which can be stored on your phone and verified at all building and room entry points.

"GTX's experience and success marketing PPE including antibody and antigen test kits, makes them a perfect partner for us to address the urgent need for early screening. To date 85% of COVID-19 cases experience the partial loss of smell in days 1-3, as opposed to the other symptoms emerging in days 5-9. The virus and variants gather in the olfactory gland's receptors and can be early detected using smell tests," stated Marc Bookman, Opu Labs CEO.

"We are very excited to introduce this innovative, affordable, quick, safe, and easy prescreening digital smell test. It is the ultimate early detection solution to usher in the new normal way of life with COVID-19. Peace of mind never smelled so good," stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

Widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App , GTX also distributes an extensive line of Personal Protective Equipment "PPE", owns and licenses a large portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, and is a GSA-approved military and government supplier. Many of the Company's products are available at its online store and Amazon. To find out more about how you can buy or become an authorized reseller of GTX products, contact our info@gtxcorp.com business development office.

About Opu Labs, Inc. Opu Labs markets and develops AI and blockchain based health and wellness applications. The company's services help consumers analyze their health as well as manage, monitor, and monetize their health data. Opu AI technology analyzes images of the face and skin to assess health conditions, aging, as well as the risk of viral infections including COVID-19. In addition, Opu Labs is an authorized global direct partner for Corowell's olfactory (smell) test. With the benefits of security, privacy, and control, the Opu Platform provides a transparent and efficient data marketplace for decentralized healthcare information. Opu Labs is set out to improve how the global healthcare industry exchanges data, information, and rewards in a way that benefits patients, doctors, manufacturers, and service providers.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole ® -- think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX's business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

