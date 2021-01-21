DETROIT, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTB, a global, precision retail marketing agency, announced today that Sonia Braga has been appointed as the new Global Chief People Officer, overseeing a human resources team that spans 6 continents.

DETROIT, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTB, a global, precision retail marketing agency, announced today that Sonia Braga has been appointed as the new Global Chief People Officer, overseeing a human resources team that spans 6 continents.

An experienced leader, Ms. Braga comes to GTB with over 20 years of human resources experience, spanning the entertainment, digital media, sports and marketing industries. Most recently she served as senior VP, Global HR Business Partner, at VICE Media. There, she was responsible for strategic leadership and oversight of the HR Business Partner function globally.

Prior to VICE, Braga worked for the National Basketball Association for 14 years, supporting various functions within the NBA's New York headquarters as well as its international offices.

"We're very excited to have Sonia join our team. She will build on the progress we've made by recruiting the most capable talent, delivering a world-class employee experience, and championing change across diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts," said Robert Guay, Global Chief Executive Officer, GTB and Global Client Lead for the WPP dedicated team serving Ford Motor Company.

Braga's role is effective January 25 th.

About GTB Founded in 2007 to drive performance for the world ' s most iconic brands, GTB is a global precision retail marketing agency that creates ideas that inspire people to act. One of WPP ' s specialist agencies, GTB works across 6 continents. Learn more at www.gtb.com.

Contact: Kevin KarolakChief Marketing Officer, GTB Kevin.Karolak@gtb.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gtb-appoints-sonia-braga-as-global-chief-people-officer-301212698.html

SOURCE GTB