DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTB, a global, industry-leading marketing and communications agency, announced today that Marc Sanford has been named global chief data science officer, overseeing a data and analytics team that spans 6 continents and over 50 offices worldwide.

Sanford brings 20 years of data, analytics and technology experience to the role. Prior to this appointment, Sanford was SVP of consumer insights and analytics at Wunderman Thompson. At Wunderman Thompson, he helped create the first fully automated analytics approach and build the company's AI division, working across many brands, including T-Mobile, Microsoft, Japan Airlines and Adidas. Prior to that role, Sanford led the business analytics team at Zillow.

"Putting data at the center of everything we do is essential to have the deepest understanding of the consumer. Human behavior is the best signal for understanding what, how and when to communicate effectively with consumers in ways that provide a competitive advantage. We're excited to have Marc help lead that charge in this newly created role," said Robert Guay, global chief executive officer, GTB.

Sanford's role is effective September 1, 2020.

About GTB GTB is a global, industry-leading communications agency working together to provide its clients a competitive advantage by making what matters for people and for business. Founded in 2007 and part of WPP, GTB works across 6 continents with more than 50 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.gtb.com.

Contact: Kevin KarolakChief Marketing Officer, GTB Kevin.Karolak@gtb.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gtb-appoints-marc-sanford-as-new-global-data-science-chief-301119033.html

SOURCE GTB