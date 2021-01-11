GSX Receives VOSB Status By The U.S. Department Of Veterans Affairs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Skills Exchange Corporation (also known as "GSX" and "Global Skills X-Change"), is pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE), has confirmed it as a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB).

GSX has been added to the Vendor Information Pages (VIP) at https://www.vip.vetbiz.va.gov. In accordance with 38 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) § 74.12, GSX is now fully eligible to participate in and be awarded federal contracts and to support its business partners as a VOSB.

"Achieving the VOSB certification is an important milestone in the evolution of GSX," said David Wilcox, CEO and Veteran Owner. " We are excited about the ability to offer our unique workforce development solutions to other federal government agencies in order to achieve their individual missions."

About GSXGlobal Skills Exchange Corporation is a leader in enabling organizations to anticipate, address, and adapt to dynamic and ongoing change where continuous reshaping of the workforce is required due to organizational transformations and shifts in technology, mission and business strategy. Our experts design, implement, and management innovative strategies and solutions that enable organizations to leverage people to meet current and future workforce challenges.

