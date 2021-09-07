GSV Announces $750K Partner Preferred Investment In HLA Data Systems

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section Ventures (GSV) announced today the investment of $750,000 in a Partner Preferred round into HLA Data Systems, LLC (HLA) to drive expansion on their already significant growth.

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section Ventures (GSV) announced today the investment of $750,000 in a Partner Preferred round into HLA Data Systems, LLC (HLA) to drive expansion on their already significant growth. HLA is the leader in the lab information management industry for human leukocyte antigen labs.

"The HLA team are respected in their field and understand the problems facing HLA lab directors well. This knowledge gives them an incredible advantage in the market. They are serving an important industry with a needed suite of tools," says Dougal Cameron, General Partner at GSV.

"We are excited to partner with Dougal, Adam and GSV during this growth phase of HLA and welcome this unique partnership opportunity to help achieve our expansion goals and vision in the laboratory informatics market," stated Collin Brack, HLA President.

"Each HLA laboratory is unique. For this reason, it takes an incredible amount of subject matter expertise, support, customization, and innovation on the part of a LIMS vendor to meet the growing needs of these critically important laboratories. In partnership with GSV, HLA Data Systems will continue to be able to meet these needs more effectively than any other vendor and that is why we are the future of transplant information management," stated Michael Reardon, HLA CEO.

"At Golden Section, we journey together with excellent teams to build great companies. Collin Brack, Michael Reardon and the HLA team have built a great company in HLA. We are excited to join in and help drive further success," says Adam Day, General Partner at GSV.

HLA Data Systems is the leading lab information management system for human leukocyte antigen labs in the US. The system is built from a deep domain knowledge in HLA and draws from the real-world challenges faced by lab directors, managers and technologists. For more information, please visit www.mtilda.com.

GSV is a Houston based investment fund specializing in early-stage B2B software companies at the inflection point of expansion. GSV partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. The fund is excited to meet entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of the end customer's problems and an existing product with demonstrated traction. For more information, please visit www.gstvc.com.

HLA Data Systems, LLC Houston, Texas https://mtilda.com

Golden Section Ventures808 Travis Street, Suite 1406 Houston, Texas 77002 https://gstvc.com 888-935-9359 318263@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsv-announces-750k-partner-preferred-investment-in-hla-data-systems-301370417.html

SOURCE GSV