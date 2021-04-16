Gryphon Technologies Wins $10.9M NOLDS OTA For Modular CONSOL Adapter Kit

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Army Contracting Command - Orlando awarded Gryphon Technologies Inc, a transformational leader in providing digital engineering, cloud solutions, predictive analytics and technical solutions and services to national security organizations, a $10.9M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement to provide support on the Modular CONSOL Adapter Kit (MCAK) Naval Operational Logistics Distribution Systems (NOLDS) prototype project. This project includes concept design, prototype fabrication, and both land and sea testing.

"We are excited about this opportunity to provide support to the Navy as they seek better capabilities to efficiently and optimally distribute fuel across the fleet," said P.J. Braden, founder and CEO of Gryphon. "This allows our extremely talented design team to take our work to the next level by producing the prototype ourselves and demonstrating its potential as a significant capability for the Navy."

About Gryphon Technologies Inc.

Gryphon Technologies, Inc. is a transformational leader in providing digital engineering, cyber security, cloud solutions, predictive analytics and technical solutions and services to national security organizations. From science and technology, research and development to design, acquisition and modernization, to operations and sustainment, to decommissioning and disposal; our experience across this spectrum enables us to deliver maximum value to our customers in each of our engagements. For more information, visit www.GryphonTechnologies.com .

