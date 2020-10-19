Gryphon Networks Integrates Learning System Into Platform

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Networks recently announced the integration of a learning management system ("Amplify") into the Gryphon ONE platform, enabling sales leaders to coach and train sales professionals in real-time.

"This is a game changer," said Greg Armor, executive vice president of sales. "Amplify gives our clients the ability to ramp new sales reps faster and equip their entire sales organization with technology and thought leadership tools to better coach their salespeople. We have been using this tool for the last three months and have seen exponential growth in our people and our sales pipeline."

The Gryphon ONE platform is the first end-to-end sales acceleration platform that provides automation, visibility, and insights for better coaching and sales performance analytics. The robust data platform also features gamification, targeted speech analytics, real-time listen-in capabilities, dynamic dashboards, and rules-based automation to help accelerate the sales process and drive more revenue, faster.

About Gryphon Networks

Gryphon Networks provides a sales acceleration platform that integrates powerful sales tools with its own high-performance communication network to provide automation and visibility into key sales performance analytics. The Gryphon ONE platform delivers actionable insights to drive sales effectiveness helping clients grow revenue faster.

For more than 20 years, Gryphon has supported our clients' growth initiatives by aligning sales and marketing functions to deliver higher performing campaigns. With more than 788M+ minutes of calling data experience, Gryphon works with Fortune 500 companies, as well as small and medium-sized businesses across a variety of industries. Using user-friendly dashboards our clients are able to achieve better, data-informed business decisions.

