Grupo LALA Announces Initiation Of The Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering For LALA Shares

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LALAB) announces, upon request from BBVA Bancomer, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, in its capacity as fiduciary of Trust Number 410541-7, the initiation, as of today, of the Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering (the "Offer") for up to all the outstanding Company shares not owned, directly or indirectly, by the offerors nor affiliated trusts, as of this date, for a price of $17.36 pesos payable in cash. This price constitutes a 20% premium over the volume weighted average price of the shares representing the Company's capital stock traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange for the 30 trading days prior to the announcement of the intention to launch the Offer on May 21, 2021.

It is expected that, within ten business days after the initiation of the Offer, the Board of Directors of Grupo LALA will issue an opinion on the Purchase Price proposed in the Offer, after consulting with the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Board.

The information regarding the aforementioned offer is available in the information brochures available for review on the websites of the Mexican Stock Exchange ( www.bmv.com.mx), the National Banking and Securities Commission ( www.cnbv.gob.mx), and the Company ( www.lala.com.mx).

The offer is expected to expire on September 21, 2021, unless it is postponed under the terms described in the aforementioned offering documents.

For more information:Daniel Espinosa and Israel Rentería, CFA investor.relations@grupolala.com

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America, and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

This release does not constitute an offer or solicitation of any type of action. The securities in question may not be, where appropriate, subject to public offering until, where appropriate, the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) authorizes the offer under the terms of the Ley del Mercado de Valores (LMV).

Limitation of Responsibilities: This press release may contain forecasts or projections which reflect our current views and expectations regarding our performance, business, and future events. Forecasts include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements and may contain words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "in our view", "will likely occur", or some other word or phrase with a similar meaning. These statements are subject to certain risks, unforeseen events, and assumptions. We caution that a significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in this report. In no event will we, nor any of our subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, executives, agents, or employees be liable to third parties (including investors) for any investment, decision or action taken in relation to the information released in this press release or for any consequential special or similar damage.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-announces-initiation-of-the-voluntary-public-acquisition-offering-for-lala-shares-301360558.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.