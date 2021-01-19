Grupo Caliente And Genius Sports Group Expand Partnership With Official Data And Streaming Deal

Mexico's market leading gaming operator will offer Genius' entire portfolio of official live sports data and thousands of global live streams, building on in-game trading content

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Caliente, has expanded its relationship with Genius Sports Group, a leading provider of sportsbook management solutions, to include Genius Sports Group's entire portfolio of official live data and streaming content to Grupo Caliente's wagering customers.

Betgenius, a subsidiary of Genius Sports Group, will supply Grupo Caliente's Caliente.MX brand with its LiveData, LiveTrading and Streaming services, leveraging official sports data and video feeds from over 400 competitions.

This agreement will ensure Grupo Caliente's live betting product is powered by Genius Sports Group's high-quality real-time data and pricing for over 170,000 annual fixtures and complemented by over 20,000 live stream matches and games.

Through this growing partnership, Caliente.MX's live offering will access ultra-fast, reliable official sports data, captured from in-stadia, including some of the most popular betting leagues in Mexico and across Latin America; LigaMX, the English Premier League and Serie A, along with Argentine football and the Mexican Baseball League.

Fernando Martinez, Head of Commercial (LatAm) at Genius Sports Group, said: "As an established and ambitious operator, Grupo Caliente sees the long-term value of a partnership with Genius Sports and our global official sports content, for the benefit of its players and future profitability. With in-game betting in Mexico rapidly rising, expanding its content will ensure they can stay ahead of the game."

Emilio Hank, CEO of Caliente Interactive, said: "As the market leader in Mexico, we are always focused on providing our customers with the best possible product. We are excited to keep growing our content offering and to extend our long-term partnership with Genius Sports, as we continue to expand into other markets.

About Genius Sports GroupGenius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About Caliente InteractiveCaliente.mx is the leading gaming services platform in Mexico, providing thousands of players with offline & online selection of sports betting, live betting, casino, poker, slots and table games. With a history spanning over 100 years, Caliente has consistently been the standard in Mexican gaming. Caliente.mx is the most popular Sports app in Mexico and the largest sponsor in Liga MX across all industries.

