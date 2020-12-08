GrubMarket Heads To New York With Acquisition Of Leo's Apples

GrubMarket accelerates its strategic national expansion with the purchase of a leading New York City produce provider, supplying grocery stores and restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Leo's Apples Inc, a highly-reputable and well-established provider of a wide array of fresh fruits, with longstanding customer base in the metropolitan and suburban areas of Mid-Atlantic and New England.

Based in New York City, Leo's Apples was founded in 1991 by Leo Rotstein. It directly partners with growers in Mid-Atlantic and New England as well as the West Coast to provide high-quality fruits.

This is GrubMarket's first acquisition in New York, and the company plans to continue strengthening its strategic presence in the region. Leo's Apples will remain based in New York and will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are delighted to join the GrubMarket family and welcome the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and network will bring. Delivering the freshest and finest produce has been our mission since day one, GrubMarket shares our same value and spirit, and we are excited to be a part of GrubMarket," said Leo Rotstein, CEO of Leo's Apples.

"Leo's Apples is a well-respected wholesome fruit provider in the New York region. They work directly with a wide spectrum of farmers in and around the region and provide high quality products and services to their customers. We are proud to welcome them to the GrubMarket family. Together, we will build a wider customer base and a stronger supplier network in the food ecosystems of the Northeast," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. The acquisition of Leo's Apples will deepen GrubMarket's expertise and extend its geographic reach to New York, one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the United States.

Lastly, Leo's Apples will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology startup operating in the space of food ecommerce (both B2B & B2C) and providing related technologies (vertical SaaS) to solve inefficiencies in the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, New York and Massachusetts, with plans to expand to other parts of the country.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team socialmedia@grubmarket.com(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket 1925 Jerrold Ave. San Francisco, CA. 94124

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grubmarket-heads-to-new-york-with-acquisition-of-leos-apples-301187925.html

SOURCE GrubMarket