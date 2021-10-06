GrubMarket Acquires Renowned Shapiro-Gilman-Shandler Produce, Gaining Significant Momentum In The Food Supply Chain Industry

GrubMarket acquires Shapiro-Gilman-Shandler Produce, one of the most established and respected fresh produce providers in the United States, to become a major provider of high-quality produce and dairy in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced that it has completed the monumental acquisition of Shapiro-Gilman-Shandler Produce ("SGS"), a major produce and dairy provider in the Greater Los Angeles Area. With over 112 years of history, SGS is a well-established and longstanding produce provider to a wide range of business customers including retailers, wholesalers, government institutions, purveyors, and others.

Founded in 1907, for over 5 generations, SGS has provided fresh grown products to communities nationwide and globally. Starting in the Los Angeles Produce Market, SGS grew from a small horse and buggy operation to the booming, professional business that it is today. As a certified TRUE Zero Waste Business through the U.S. Green Building Council, SGS diverts 99% of all materials generated from landfill, incineration, and the environment and operates sustainably through all aspects of its operation, for the purpose of protecting the environment. After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's robust technology platform and network. As a family business, every generation of the SGS team has taken innovative measures to propel the company forward, and we believe our generation's key contribution is driving world-class digital transformation and growing network effects with SGS' enduring brand resonance and deep operational know-how. Our mission is to offer superior services and the finest-quality produce to our clients. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same mission. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket team and bringing SGS to the next level of success." said Carole Shandler, President of SGS.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "SGS is a century-old brand that started in the Greater Los Angeles Area and grew its recognition nationwide and globally. It is a distinct honor to partner with the SGS team and to be entrusted with the great tradition and legacy of this amazing family. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen our customer base in the western U.S. and nationally. We are excited to welcome the SGS team to the GrubMarket family. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger producer network in the global food ecosystem."

As a part of GrubMarket's network of fresh food suppliers, SGS will be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform, which provides food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use sales and online ordering features, precise inventory management, lot traceability and tracking, and automated routing and logistics tools.

About GrubMarketFounded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain ecommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and British Columbia (Canada), with plans to expand to other parts of the U.S., Canada and other parts of the world.

