Grubhub Stockholders Approve Transaction With Just Eat Takeaway.com

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) - Get Report ("Grubhub"), a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced that its stockholders overwhelmingly approved the proposals necessary to complete the proposed acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. ("Just Eat Takeaway.com") of 100% of the shares of Grubhub in an all-stock transaction (the "Transaction") to create one of the world's largest online food delivery companies, measured by Gross Merchandise Value and revenue.

56,521,111 outstanding shares of Grubhub common stock voted at the Grubhub special meeting, and of the shares voted, approximately 99.98% were voted in favor of the adoption of the merger agreement between Grubhub and Just Eat Takeaway.com. The final voting results will be publicly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

"We are pleased that Grubhub stockholders overwhelmingly supported the recommendation of Grubhub's board of directors on the pending combination with Just Eat Takeaway.com and voted in favor of the transaction," said Matt Maloney, Grubhub's founder and chief executive officer. "We thank our stockholders for their continued support and look forward to working with Just Eat Takeaway.com to complete this transaction."

Subject to satisfaction of remaining customary closing conditions, completion of the Transaction is expected to occur on June 15, 2021.

About GrubhubGrubhub (GRUB) - Get Report is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as 33 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with over 280,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis communication contains "forward-looking statements" regarding Grubhub, Just Eat Takeaway.com or their respective management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans and prospects, which, in the case of Grubhub, are made in reliance on the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks, known and unknown, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of Grubhub or Just Eat Takeaway.com to terminate the merger agreement; difficulties and delays in integrating Grubhub's and Just Eat Takeaway.com's businesses; risks that the proposed merger disrupts Grubhub's or Just Eat Takeaway.com's current plans and operations; failing to fully realize anticipated synergies, cost savings and other anticipated benefits of the proposed merger when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed merger; the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred; the ability of Grubhub or Just Eat Takeaway.com to retain and hire key personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations; uncertainty as to the value of the Just Eat Takeaway.com ordinary shares to be issued in connection with the proposed merger; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the common stock of the combined company following the proposed merger; the continued availability of capital and financing following the proposed merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Grubhub, Just Eat Takeaway.com or their respective directors and officers; changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; changes in tax laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business acquisitions or disposals; competitive developments; and the timing and occurrence (or non-occurrence) of other events or circumstances that may be beyond Grubhub's and Just Eat Takeaway.com's control. These and other risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors may be amplified or made more uncertain by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant economic uncertainty. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts Grubhub's and Just Eat Takeaway.com's businesses, operations and financial results, including the duration and magnitude of such effects, will depend on numerous factors, which are unpredictable, including, but not limited to, the duration and spread of the outbreak, its severity, the actions taken to contain the virus or treat its impact, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Grubhub and Just Eat Takeaway.com's future financial or operating performance and include, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed merger and the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Grubhub and Just Eat Takeaway.com's business and operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipates," "believes," "contemplates," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

While forward-looking statements are Grubhub's and Just Eat Takeaway.com's current predictions at the time they are made, you should not rely upon them. Forward-looking statements represent Grubhub's and Just Eat Takeaway.com's management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this communication, unless otherwise indicated, and there is no implication that the information contained in this communication is made subsequent to such date. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the cautionary statements and risk factors included in Grubhub's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Grubhub's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, Grubhub's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any further disclosures Grubhub makes in Current Reports on Form 8-K. Grubhub's SEC filings are available electronically on Grubhub's investor website at investors.grubhub.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. For additional information concerning factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Just Eat Takeaway.com's non-exhaustive list of key risks and cautionary statements included in Just Eat Takeaway.com's Annual Report, which is available electronically on Just Eat Takeaway.com's investor website at www.justeattakeaway.com. Except as required by law, Grubhub and Just Eat Takeaway.com assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or this communication, or to update, supplement or correct the information set forth in this communication or the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Grubhub, Just Eat Takeaway.com or any person acting on behalf of either party are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Additional Information and Where to Find ItIn connection with the proposed merger, Just Eat Takeaway.com has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 to register the shares to be issued in connection with the proposed merger. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on May 12, 2021, and includes a proxy statement of Grubhub/prospectus of Just Eat Takeaway.com. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus was first mailed to the stockholders of Grubhub on or about May 12, 2021, seeking their approval of the respective merger-related proposals. Also in connection with the proposed merger, on or about May 12, 2021, Just Eat Takeaway.com filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets ("AFM") and the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") a prospectus for the listing and admission to trading on Euronext Amsterdam and the admission to listing on the FCA's Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities of the shares to be issued in connection with the proposed merger (the "Prospectus").

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-4 AND THE RELATED PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-4, THE PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC, THE AFM AND/OR THE FCA IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT GRUBHUB, JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM AND THE PROPOSED MERGER.

Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents and any other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC by Grubhub or Just Eat Takeaway.com free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, from Grubhub at its website, investors.grubhub.com, or from Just Eat Takeaway.com at its website www.justeattakeaway.com. The Prospectus, as well as any supplement thereto, will be made available on the website of Just Eat Takeaway.com at its website www.justeattakeaway.com .

No Offer or SolicitationThis communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and applicable United Kingdom, Dutch and other European regulations.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grubhub-stockholders-approve-transaction-with-just-eat-takeawaycom-301310172.html

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.