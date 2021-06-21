GRSi Promotes Daniel Teklu To Technical Director

BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRSi, an industry-leading innovator in enterprise technology professional services, announced that Daniel Teklu has been promoted to Technical Director, a significant and key role within the organization.

BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRSi, an industry-leading innovator in enterprise technology professional services, announced that Daniel Teklu has been promoted to Technical Director, a significant and key role within the organization. Daniel has been a highly valued contributor to GRSi and our clients as a leader in advanced technical engineering and management across the spectrum of Poly/Hybrid-Cloud, Big-Data, DevOps, XaaS provisioning, High Performance and Scientific Computing solutions, and more. Daniel has led diverse squads of technologists and worked directly with key client executives and GRSi's CEO and executive teams.

In his new role, Daniel will expand his landscape of influence across the company and client portfolios. He also serves as a lightening-rod in the company as a leader in GRSi's tech-exchanges and engineering collaboration efforts.

Daniel holds both a bachelor's and master's degree in Electrical Engineering, as well as 20 years of highly impressive experience in supporting complex environments and missions across commercial, scientific, and Health IT sectors.

"Daniel has demonstrated exceptional engineering and technical management, as well as leadership in innovation and technology on every program he has touched. We at GRSi are all thrilled with his growth and his new role. We look forward to his continued success and impact on our clients, his teams, and GRSi's future." - Diane Yarnell, Executive Vice President & Chief of Staff.

GRSi, named Government Contracting Company of the Year for 2021, is an industry-leading professional technical and engineering services company delivering next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top-talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact media@grsi.com.

