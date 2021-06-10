Growve Announces Successful Launch Of Fruily™ Brand

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growve, a leading brand aggregator and operator of popular natural wellness & body care brands, is celebrating the successful launch and omnichannel distribution of its award-winning Fruily ™ Organic Real Fruit Gummies. The Company today announced that the innovative and nutritional product line for families already has a strong commitment of more than 15,000 retail stores in North America. Retailers interested in joining the Fruily ™ movement may contact Patrick McCullough, Growve's Executive Vice President of Sales, at pat@growve.com.

Fruily ™ launched this spring with 10 formulas, including multivitamins, elderberry immune support, vitamin C, apple cider vinegar, and biotin for hair/skin/nails. Fruily ™ uses certified organic fruit juices and purees to make delicious and nutritious products that are certified organic, non-GMO and vegan without adding any processed sugars, high fructose corn syrup, synthetic colors or preservatives.

Fruily ™ was recently awarded the Drug Store News/ECRM Buyers' Choice Award for its Organic Vitamin C Boost Real Fruit Gummy at ECRM's Cough/Cold, Preventative & Allergy Session. It was the brand's second Buyers' Choice Award recognition, following ECRM's Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session for Fruily ™ Organic Immune Gummies.

"In addition to being one of the most successful aggregators in the e-commerce sector, Growve is differentiating itself with its manufacturing and organic growth of omnichannel brands like Fruily ™," said Stewart Brennan, Growve's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are so excited by the industry-wide reception of this innovative new brand. Too many nutritional gummy products are packed with unnecessary junk like artificial flavors and colors, high fructose corn syrup, other processed sugars, and synthetic stuff you've probably never heard of. It turns out that you can make real fruit-based gummies sweetened only with the actual fruit. It's like a whole new world for families everywhere who want to take care of themselves."

"Our mission with Fruily ™ is simple: real, delicious fruit and no junk," McCullough said. "That is the kind of commitment to total health that families are looking for, and that is the kind of family of gummy supplements that retailers are looking for on their shelves. We at Growve are delighted by the successful launch and we look forward to bringing Fruily ™ far beyond that."

About Fruily ™

Fruily ™ is the game-changing new line of Organic Real Fruit Gummies, with an omnichannel presence including a commitment to date of more than 15,000 retail stores. This innovative brand features 10 nutritional formulas such as multivitamins, elderberry immune support, vitamin C, apple cider vinegar, and biotin for hair/skin/nails. Fruily ™ uses certified organic fruit juices and purees to make delicious and nutritious products that are certified organic, non-GMO and vegan without adding processed sugars, high fructose corn syrup, synthetic colors or preservatives. It's just real goodness with a difference you can taste and feel. Real fruit, no junk. Learn more at fruily.com. Find Fruily ™ in hundreds of fine retailers throughout the USA.

About Growve

We Grow Brands . . . Let Us Invest In Yours.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Growve is a brand aggregator specializing in acquiring and operating world-class natural brands in the supplement, body care, food, household and pet categories. Growve's team of 400+ derives its value from aggregating brands and driving growth through in-house expertise in marketplace management, digital marketing, creative services, innovation, distribution, retail sales, manufacturing, supply chain management, regulatory and accounting. The Company's portfolio includes 20+ brands and hundreds of unique products. Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing list. Recently awarded two first-place Drug Store News Buyers' Choice Awards for its Fruily ™ brand. Learn more at growve.com.

