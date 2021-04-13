Growthland, The New Proposal From NTT Disruption To Accelerate Marketing Disruption Combining Technology And Creativity

MADRID, Spain, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a complex environment where marketing needs scalable technology more than ever, Growthland arrives to fulfil that necessity.

MADRID, Spain, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a complex environment where marketing needs scalable technology more than ever, Growthland arrives to fulfil that necessity. It is the new disruptive marketing initiative from NTT Disruption, a division of the Japanese technological giant NTT Inc. Growthland, arises from the fusion of data, creative talent, and technology. It offers two innovative solutions focusing on content and the experience generation: Smart Scalable Content (SSC) and Fourth Dimension Brand Experiences (4DBX).

"Growthland will be launched to the market to help brands and agencies grow from a sustainable point of view, accelerating their digital transformation", says Fernando Lázaro, CMO at NTT Disruption & Head of Growthland. "We are providing Disruptive Marketing as a service model, based on co-creation, co-validation and co-acceleration with clients and partners to deliver disruptive marketing solutions" he adds.

Smart Scalable Content (SSC) offers a new way of working that brings together data, technology, and creative talent to deliver quality digital content in a faster, better and cost-effective way. Through a semiautomated end-to-end process, the platform suggests insights, gathered through data and AI to help connect brands with the creatives who are involved in the process. Using these insights, the creative team can work on content proposals that are produced and distributed automatically.

Fourth Dimension Brand Experiences ( 4DBX) is an unprecedented solution for creating branded virtual worlds and universes. It works with the latest audiovisual production and gaming technologies. 4DBX can be used for events, virtual venues or audiovisual productions like series or movies. It is aimed to be an answer to the current context of pandemic and new ways of consuming digital channels.

With Growthland, NTT Disruption is introducing itself to the market where other companies from the NTT Group, such as everis or NTT DATA already exist, with the aim of accelerating and easing the scalability and digital transformation of brands and agencies.

NTT DisruptionIn 2019 NTT launched NTT Disruption, a new company dedicated principally to the creation and development of disruptive solutions leveraging exponential technologies to generate a positive impact on people's lives. It is working on other solutions including: jibo, a social robot oriented to B2B2Human; Zela, an acceleration initiative that uncovers a zero-latency world; Cokoon, an experience enabler and manager for intelligent and immersive spaces and distributed workforces and Growthland. Visit NTT Disruption's website.

