Growth Street Partners Expands Operations Team, Enabling Founders From Industry To Accelerate Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Street Partners is excited to announce the hiring of Cheyenne Smith and Michael McMillan as Operations Associates.

Cheyenne joins Growth Street from Kazoo, a B2B SaaS employee experience platform and Vista Equity portfolio company. Cheyenne most recently served as Senior Manager of Demand Marketing at Kazoo, after several years of content marketing, digital marketing, and general demand generation experience in the B2B SaaS space. Michael joins from Vista Consulting Group (VCG), the operations arm of Vista Equity. Prior to VCG, Michael worked at Bain & Company as a management consultant. Michael and Cheyenne will work closely with Ben Tryba, Vice President of Operations, to help implement and optimize marketing, sales, and customer success best practices across the portfolio.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Cheyenne and Michael to the Growth Street team. The operations team works closely with our founders from industry to increase their execution capacity and to provide B2B SaaS and technology enabled services best practices to help them achieve their goals faster and with less risk," explained Steve Wolfe and Nate Grossman, Co-Founders of Growth Street.

"Working closely with the Growth Street team, we've been able to reposition and accelerate the company's go-to-market, hire senior leaders of Marketing and Product Management quickly, and unlock customer demand," said Marion Lewis, CEO and Co-Founder of Govenda , a Growth Street portfolio company that provides a Board governance and relationship management SaaS platform.

"Combining Growth Street's B2B scaling experience with a founder's knowledge of their customers and end market is powerful. Cheyenne and Michael technically work at Growth Street, but they are truly an extension of Growth Street's portfolio companies, providing expert-level execution capacity," said Ben Tryba, Vice President of Operations at Growth Street.

GROWTH STREET PARTNERS

Growth Street Partners provides early growth capital to rapidly growing SaaS and technology-enabled services companies located in underserved U.S. markets. The firm partners with founders who have personally lived through the problems their businesses solve. The firm has over $200 million under management. Existing investments include Pear Deck, ChildcareCRM, Visual Lease, Hotel Effectiveness, Suralink, HR Acuity, and Govenda (fka BoardBookit). The firm also played a significant role in ChildcareCRM and Hotel Effectiveness completing add-on acquisitions of Just Fill Out and LobbyLights, respectively. If you are a founder from industry looking to scale without losing control, or are simply interested in more information, please visit www.growthstreetpartners.com .

