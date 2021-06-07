Growth Skills Announces Partnership With Monday.com

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Skills ( growthskills.co ), a leading growth marketing consultancy and career training provider, and monday.com , a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, announced a partnership today to empower brand marketing and product teams with efficient ways to launch campaigns and bring products to market. This partnership will enable creative agencies and internal brand teams to plan and execute their launches more efficiently using monday.com Work OS.

Growth Skills will help brands use monday.com's software to seamlessly launch marketing campaigns and new products.

As a monday.com Certified Partner , Growth Skills helps companies design and implement streamlined workflows, including integrations and automations, to get the most out of monday.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies to take another look at their technology stack and find ways to reduce costs while increasing efficiency. These efforts have begun to focus on the way businesses manage digital marketing campaigns across different platforms. Growth Skills has helped develop monday.com's agency-focused campaign suite of products and has developed unique ways to use monday.com to run cross channel digital marketing campaigns and product launches.

"Partnering with Growth Skills was an easy decision. As actual monday.com users, they helped us develop our new Marketing Solutions offering and I'm confident their insight and technical know-how will be invaluable to other monday.com customers," said Alexandra Detweiler, Regional Director, Channel Partnerships, of North America at monday.com. "We're thrilled to share our platform with Growth Skills and support their efforts to drive scalable growth for their clients."

monday.com empowers over 120,000 organizations spanning over 200 business verticals to execute in complete alignment, focus on the work that maximizes impact, and achieve extraordinary results across all aspects of their work.

Growth Skills offers professional services including process management consulting, platform implementation and customization, advanced integrations, custom development and more.

"At Growth Skills we pride ourselves on helping businesses grow and scale efficiently, and monday.com enhances our ability to do that. We are truly excited to be partnering with them," said Lamont Chichester, Managing Director at Growth Skills. "Their flexible, intuitive software allows us to offer our clients a powerful work operating system that gives them the ability to work smarter with optimized workflows and to reduce software bloat, which leads to lower costs."

About monday.com The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney and has raised $234.1 million to date from investors including Entrée Capital, Hamilton Lane, HarbourVest Partners, Insight Partners, Ion Asset Management, Sapphire Ventures, Stripes Group, and Vintage Investment Partners. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 120,000 customers across over 200 industries in 190 countries.

About Growth Skills Growth Skills helps businesses increase revenue and brand awareness with best-in-class Growth Marketing . Their Learning IQ platform offers sales and growth marketing training to help individuals thrive in the future of work. Growth Skills is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

