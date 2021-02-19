Growth Opportunity Analysis In The Global Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urbanization Powering the Global Analytical X-ray Instrumentation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This research examines the global analytical X-ray instrumentation market in detail over the 2016 to 2026 period. Analytical X-ray techniques are used for the analysis of materials, including structural and engineering components. X-ray techniques include X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) and X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) spectrometry. XRF covers Energy Dispersive XRF (ED-XRF) and Wavelength Dispersive XRF (WD-XRF), while XRD includes Powder Diffraction XRD (PD-XRD) and Single Crystal XRD (SC-XRD).Analytical X-ray Instrumentation manufacturers offer global services, access to the library of instruments and applications, and multiple support contract levels. Companies also offer premium support contracts to prioritize fast-track options. Asia-Pacific, including India, are growth areas due to the strong application of X-ray systems in the region's pharmaceutical sector. Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Italy are key growth areas in the European region driven by demand for X-ray systems. Revenue is calculated through revenue estimates of manufacturers and distributors. Key trends shaping the market are as follows:

Demand for handheld analyzers will fuel market growth.

Manufacturers' initiatives to improve equipment sensitivity will result in high demand for X-ray instrumentation.

T-XRF instruments will replace ICP spectrometers for trace elemental analysis.

Competitors offer various form factors for different requirements, including benchtop, sequential, and X-ray systems suited for heavy samples and high throughput applications.

There is increasing customer awareness about the cost of ownership, which is better for the company's profit than the initial cost of the system.

Key market challenges customers encounter include:

Consolidation among X-ray manufacturers reduces product innovation in the market.

Funding challenges in academics and university sector are expected to reduce demand for high-end analytical X-ray instrumentation.

COVID-19 has reduced demand for XRD and XRF analyzers in cement, semiconductor, and research applications.

The maturity of the cement and building materials market in North America and Europe will reduce the unit sales of analytical X-ray instrumentation.

Key opportunities in the market are from Latin America and Africa:

Developing economies, including Latin American and African countries, are forecast to record strong growth in various industry verticals, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, cement, and academic research.

Analytical X-ray instrumentation will be in high demand in different applications, including XRD for structural analysis in pharmaceuticals, XRF in elemental analysis of cement and building materials, and WD-XRF in the analysis of lighter elements in materials research.

Revenues in the consumer electronics segment in Africa and Latin America are forecast to show an annual growth rate of more than 5% and 10% from 2020 to 2024, respectively.

and are forecast to show an annual growth rate of more than 5% and 10% from 2020 to 2024, respectively. As the countries are expected to order high-end equipment, manufacturers should be equipped to offer customers training.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market Scope of Analysis

Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for the Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

Growth Drivers for the Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

Growth Restraints for the Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

Forecast Assumptions, Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

Revenue Forecast, Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

Competitive Environment, Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market Share

Market Share Analysis, Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, X-Ray Diffractometer Segment

Key Growth Metrics for X-Ray Diffractometer Segment

Key Findings, X-Ray Diffractometer Segment

Revenue Forecast, X-Ray Diffractometer Segment

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, X-Ray Diffractometer Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, X-Ray Diffractometer Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, X-Ray Diffractometer Segment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, X-Ray Fluorescence Segment

Key Growth Metrics for X-Ray Fluorescence Segment

Key Findings, X-Ray Fluorescence Segment

Revenue Forecast, X-Ray Fluorescence Segment

Revenue Forecast by Industrial Vertical, X-Ray Fluorescence Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, X-Ray Fluorescence Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, X-Ray Fluorescence Segment

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Wavelength Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence

Key Growth Metrics for Wavelength Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence Segment

Key Findings, Wavelength Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence Segment

Revenue Forecast, Wavelength Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation for Developing Economies

7. Next Steps

